The Meadville boys volleyball team finished second at the Meadville Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at House of Thrills.
In pool play, the ‘Dogs competed in the black pool and finished 10-0 against pool opponents. The ‘Dogs defeated Erie First (25-12, 25-13), Bishop Guilfoyle (25-13, 25-13), Hempfield (25-22, 25-16), Shaler (25-23, 25-23) and Cambridge Springs (25-6, 25-16) on their way to a number one seed in bracket play. The Blue Devils finished 1-9 in pool play with their only win coming against Bishop Guilfoyle.
Three Crawford County teams, Cochranton, Saegertown and Conneaut competed in the red pool. The Cardinals finished first in the pool with a 9-1 record. Their only loss came to North Catholic. The Panthers finished second in the red pool with a 7-3 record. The Panthers lost to Cochranton twice and McDowell once. The Eagles finished 2-8 in pool play with their only wins coming against Northeastern and North Catholic.
After pool play ended Meadville, Cochranton and Saegertown advanced to bracket play. The Panthers lost in the first round to Hempfield 27-25. The Cardinals defeated Erie First 25-16 in the first round before losing 25-12 to Shaler in the semifinals. The ‘Dogs advanced to the championship round after beating North Catholic and Hempfield 25-15, 25-19, respectively. However, the ‘Dogs fell short of the championship when it lost 25-21 to Shaler.