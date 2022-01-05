The Meadville boys basketball team lost a close game to non-region opponent Brookville 69-67 on Tuesday night at the House of Thrills.
In Tuesday’s match up, the Bulldogs hosted a Brookville team that made it to the PIAA Class 3A championship last season and went toe-to-toe with them until the final buzzer.
In fact, the Bulldogs held the lead through the first three quarters, holding a 53-50 advantage before the final frame.
Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny acknowledged that his 4-5 team is making strides game-by-game and that it showed against a state-runner up from last season.
“I gotta be happy,” McElhinny said. “We’re a young team and we’re growing and it’s gonna be slow, but we played a very good basketball team tonight. We had them on the ropes late and just couldn’t finish.”
The Bulldogs’ young core showed up from the start. Freshman Lucas Luteran opened the game with the Bulldogs’ first five points of the contest and Jack Burchard, also a freshman, made a pair of threes to help give Meadville a 17-13 lead after one.
After a close first quarter, the Bulldogs started to get some separation. A corner three by Luteran gave the Dogs’ their biggest lead of the night at 27-17. However, the Raiders responded with an 8-0 run to make it 27-25 and from there, it was a back-and-forth contest.
“We tend to have a good possession on the offensive end and a bad possession on the defensive end to follow right afterwards, so if we don’t connect on the defensive end soon enough, then we lose a lot of battles around the rim,” McElhinny said. “Those things we gotta work on, but we’re a young team.”
After the Bulldogs went up 53-50 at the end of the first quarter, the Raiders inserted themselves into the drivers seat. A pair of threes by Danny Lauer on back-to-back possessions gave Brookville a 56-55 lead.
Meadville never regained the lead as it struggled to rebound through out the game and it came back to haunt them in the fourth quarter.
“We need one or two guys who are gonna step up and do a better job on the boards for us,” McElhinny said. “We lost too many battles late that we should’ve won, 50-50 battles that we should’ve won and that was the difference of the game because it was a one possession game.”
Khalon Simmons led the Bulldogs with 24 points. Luteran and Burchard contributed 17 and 13 points, respectively. Simmons, Luteran and Burchard combined to score 54 of the Bulldogs’ total points.
Meadville will return to the court next Tuesday in non-region action against Hickory at the House of Thrills at 7:30 p.m.
Brookville (69)
Ruhlman 8 8-9 24, Lauer 4 1-2 18, Pete 3 3-4 9, H. Geer 4 0-0 8, Marshall 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Cook 1 0-0 2, McMaster 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 12-18 69.
Meadville (67)
Simmons 9 4-6 24, Luteran 3 2-2 17, Burchard 2 0-1 13, Miceli 1 0-0 5, Ball 2 0-0 4, C. McClure 1 0-0 2, Burnett 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 6-10 67.
Brookville 13 19 18 19 — 69
Meadville 17 18 18 14 — 67
3-point goals: Brookville — Lauer 3; Meadville — Burchard 3, Luteran 3, Simmons, Miceli.
Records: Meadville 4-5, 0-0 Region 6.