Meadville Tribune
Meadville avenged a season-opening loss to Oil City on Wednesday with a 12-4 win over the Oilers in Region 2 baseball action at Eldred Glen.
The Bulldogs fell to Oil City 3-2 on April 7. Meadville has outscored its last two opponents by a combined score of 23-4.
Meadville got on the board in the first inning. But Oil City scored three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-1 advantage.
Meadville didn’t stay down long, though, responding with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to take an 8-3 advantage. Carson McGowan singled home Isaac Johnson with the go-ahead run. Rocco Tartaglione added a two-run double in the frame.
The Bulldogs added four more runs in the sixth inning. Gavin Beck had a bases-clearing double.
Beck finished the evening 1-of-3 with four RBIs. Brady Walker earned the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Tartaglione finished the game and gave up one run on one hit with two walks and four Ks.
Dakota Cole took the loss for Oil City. Cole allowed two hits and five runs over 2 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
Jacob Hornbeck went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Oil City’s offense. Charlie Motter and Alex Wolbert drove in two runs each.
The Bulldogs moved a game above .500 in region play with the win. Meadville is now 4-5 overall and 4-3 in Region 2. Oil City is 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the region.
Meadville is back in action on Saturday at Franklin. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.