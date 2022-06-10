Several area athletes will compete in the District 10 North-South All-Star Showcase today at 7 p.m. at Allegheny College.
The North team is coach by Bryan Borkovich, last year’s Maplewood Tigers head coach. The North will be represented by four Cochranton players, three Cambridge Springs players and one player from Meadville and Saegertown.
Suiting up from the Cardinals are Ramy Sample (OL/DL), Wyatt Barzak (TE/WR/DB), Jack Martinec (RB/DB) and Stephen Martinec (RB/LB). Cambridge’s Jackson Carico (OL/DL), Garret Hodak (OL/FB/DL) and Colby Deets (OL/DL) will play. Representing the Tigers, Keenan Schaaf (RB/DB) will take the field and Meadville’s Griffin Buzzell (RB/LB) will represent the Bulldogs.
Between the nine Crawford County players on the roster, there are two region players of the year, nine first-team all-region selections and four second-team all-region selections.
Also on the roster but not playing due to an injury is Maplewood’s Jesse McFadden.
The South is coached by Sam Mowrey and Joe Sherwin, the head coaches for Grove City and Karns City, respectively.
This is the fourth annual All-Star Showcase. The South won 7-0 in 2018 and 16-0 in 2019. Last year, the North won 14-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.