District 10 announced the girls swimming all-star teams on Wednesday.
In Region 3, Meadville had plenty of representation on the second team. The 'Dogs' 200 medley relay team of Olivia Philbrick, Brielle Cheney, Maura Bloss and JJ Gowetski received second-team honors after finishing in 29th place at the PIAA state championship with a time of 1:50.85.
The 200 medley relay set a meet and team record at the District 10 swimming competition on March 4. The team's time was 1:48.83.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Bloss, Gowetski, Philbrick and Jaidyn Jordan also made second team after finishing in 27th place at states with a time of 1:40.97. The four swimmers also received second team honors for competing in the 400 freestyle relay. In that competition, the team finished in 26th place at states with a time of 3:39.60.
The 200 freestyle relay also set a meet and team record at the district competition. The team's time was 1:37.51.
Individually, Bloss received second team honors in the 50 freestyle after finishing in 24th place in 24.79 seconds at states.
Bloss also set a meet and team record at districts with a time of 23.96.
Gowetski received another place on the second team in the 200 freestyle after she finished 24th in states with a time of 1:54.53.
Gowetski set a team record in the 200 freestyle at districts with a 1:54.53.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
200 medley relay: Slippery Rock (Natalie Double, jr., Anne Katherine Burns, fr., Mollie Massella, fr., Grace Olshanski, jr.)
200 freestyle: Zoey Beck, Grove City, sr.
200 individual medley: Alaina Brown, Franklin, jr.
50 freestyle: Zoey Beck, Grove City, sr.
100 butterfly: Zoey Beck, Grove City, sr.
100 freestyle: Alaina Brown, Franklin, jr.
500 freestyle: Logan Wilson, Sharon, so.
200 freestyle relay: Oil City (Emily Russell, jr., Kallie Smith, so., Dana Wenner, sr., Morgan Stover, sr.)
100 backstroke: Alain Brown, Franklin, jr.
100 breaststroke: Alaina Brown, Franklin, jr.
400 freestyle relay: Sharon (Marin McLaughlin, fr., Ella Labbiento, jr., Abigail Snyder, so., Grace Snyder, sr.)
Second team
200 medley relay: Oil City (Kallie Smith, so., Morgan Stover, sr., Dana Wenner, sr., Emily Russell, jr.)
200 freestyle: Grace Snyder, Sharon, sr.
200 individual medley: Mollie Massella. Slippery Rock, fr.
50 freestyle: Grace Olshanski, Slippery Rock, jr.
100 butterfly: Mollie Massella, Slippery Rock, fr.
100 freestyle: Grace Olshanski, Slippery Rock, jr.
500 freestyle: Kallie Smith, Oil City, so.
200 freestyle relay: Slippery Rock (Natalie Double, jr., Anne Katherine Burns, fr., Katie Shea, so., Grace Olshanski, jr.)
100 backstroke: Zoey Beck, Grove City, sr.
100 breaststroke: Anne Katherine Burns, Slippery Rock, fr.
400 freestyle relay: Oil City (Emily Russell, jr., Kallie Smith, so., Dana Wenner, sr., Morgan Stover, sr.)
Region champion: Slippery Rock
Region swimmer/diver of the year: Alaina Brown, Franklin
---
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
200 medley relay: General McLane (Riley Amory, so., Catrina Miller, jr., Kaitlyn Crosscut, jr., Marin O'Lone, jr.)
200 freestyle: Katherine Quinn, General McLane, fr.
200 individual medley: Catrina Miller, General McLane, jr.
50 freestyle: Abby Zablotny, Fairview, jr.
100 butterfly: Mackenzie Spence, Corry, so.
100 freestyle: Kaitlyn Crosscut, General McLane, jr.
500 freestyle: Grace Freer, Iroquois, so.
200 freestyle relay: Fairview (Allison Rospierski, so., Emerald Rucks, jr., Annie Walker, jr., Abby Zablotny, jr.)
100 backstroke: Mackenzie Spence, Corry, so.
100 breaststroke: Catrina Miller, General McLane, jr.
400 freestyle relay: General McLane (Emily Swanson, jr., Katherine Quinn, fr., Marin O'Lone, jr., Kaitlyn Crosscut, jr.)
Diving: Reagan Rand, Harbor Creek, sr.
Second team
200 medley relay: Corry (Sara Colwell, so., Alli Goodwill, so., Mackenzie Spence, so., Bella Chase, so.)
200 freestyle: Emerald Rucks, Fairview, jr.
200 individual medley: Katherine Quinn, General McLane, fr.
50 freestyle: Bella Chase, Corry, so.
100 butterfly: Morgan Wilhelm, Harbor Creek, so.
100 freestyle: Abby Zablotny, Fairview, jr.
500 freestyle: Morgan Ingalls, Harbor Creek, sr.
200 freestyle relay: General McLane (Catrina Miller, jr., Riley Amory, so., Katherine Quinn, fr., Emily Swanson, jr.)
100 backstroke: Marin O'Lone, General McLane, jr.
100 breaststroke: Alli Goodwill, Corry, so.
400 freestyle relay: Fairview (Annie Walker, jr., Rachel Rospierski, fr., Emerald Rucks, jr., Abby Zablotny, jr.)
Diving: Alayna Mosbacher, Harbor Creek, sr.
Region champion: Fairview
Region swimmer/diver of the year: Catrina Miller, General McLane
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
First team
200 medley relay: Villa Maria (Megan Maholic, sr., Kyan Snider-Mills, jr., Maria Costa, fr., Haley Palmer, jr.)
200 freestyle: Katie Beyer, Warren, sr.
200 individual medley: Maria Costa, Villa Maria, fr.
50 freestyle: Haley Palmer, Villa Maria, jr.
100 butterfly: Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, jr.
100 freestyle: Katie Beyer, Warren, sr.
500 freestyle: Gracie Girts, Villa Maria, sr.
200 freestyle relay: Villa Maria (Brooke Smith, sr., Ellie Natemeier, fr., Jillian Heinrich, jr., Gracie Girts, sr.)
100 backstroke: Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, sr.
100 breaststroke: Kyla Kramer, McDowell, sr.
400 freestyle relay: Villa Maria (Megan Maholic, sr., Gracie Girts, sr., Maria Costa, fr., Haley Palmer, jr.)
Diving: Katie Madigan, Warren, sr.
Second team
200 medley relay: Meadville (Olivia Philbrick, sr., Brielle Cheney, so., Maura Bloss, so., Julianne Gowetski, so.)
200 freestyle: Julianne Gowetski, Meadville, so.
200 individual medley: Kyan Snider-Mills, Villa Maria, jr.
50 freestyle: Maura Bloss, Meadville, so.
100 butterfly: Jazmyn Myers, McDowell, sr.
100 freestyle: Haley Palmer, Villa Maria, jr.
500 freestyle: Molly Fehr, Villa Maria, sr.
200 freestyle relay: Meadville (Maura Bloss, so., Julianne Gowetski, so., Jaidyn Jordan, so., Olivia Philbrick, sr.)
100 backstroke: Maria Costa, Villa Maria, fr.
100 breaststroke: Kyan Snider-Mills, Villa Maria, jr.
400 freestyle relay: Meadville (Maura Bloss, so., Julianne Gowetski, so., Jaidyn Jordan, so., Olivia Philbrick, sr.)
Diving: Alexis Shelatz, McDowell, sr.
Region champion: Villa Maria
Region swimmer/diver of the year: Megan Maholic, Villa Maria
All-region selection: The all-region teams are based on submissions by the region coaches.