District 10 announced region changes for boys and girls basketball on Monday. The changes will be in effect for the next two years starting with the 2022-23 season.
In boys basketball, Cochranton, Saegertown, Maplewood and Cambridge Springs will compete in Region 3 along with Youngsville, Eisenhower and Union City. During the last cycle, these teams played in Region 2. Iroquois will no longer be in the same region after moving to Region 4. Cochranton will also move down to 1A starting next season.
Conneaut will compete in Region 6 along with Titusville, Franklin, Oil City, Warren and Corry. Meadville will play in the newly-formed Region 7 with Fort LeBoeuf, Harbor Creek, General McLane, Cathedral Prep, McDowell and Erie. As the only 5A teams in District 10, Meadville and Cathedral Prep are shoe-ins to meet in the championship game after General McLane moved to 4A.
Also in boy’s basketball, Kennedy Catholic will move down to 1A, meaning that the 2A title will be up for grabs. Last season, the Eagles defeated both Cochranton and Cambridge Springs by double digits in the 2A tournament before defeating Rocky Grove in the championship.
In girls basketball, Cochranton, Saegertown, Maplewood and Cambridge Springs will compete in Region 2 with Youngsville, Rocky Grove and Union City. Seneca and Eisenhower will move to Region 3 after playing in Region 2 during the last cycle.
Meadville and Conneaut will move down to 4A after competing in 5A during the last cycle. They will stay with Region 5 along with Corry, Oil City, Warren and Franklin. Slippery Rock, Hickory and Grove City will now play in Region 4 after being in Region 5 during the last cycle.