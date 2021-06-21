Boys volleyball

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, year, position

 

Charlie Waid, Meadville, sr., MH

Nate Hayes, McDowell, sr., OH

Jackson Decker, Meadville, so., OH

Tyler George, Cochranton, sr., OH

Julian Jones, Meadville, jr., OH

Caden Meely, Meadville, jr., S

Louden Gledhill, Cochranton, jr., MH

Daniel Easly, McDowell, jr., L

---

SECOND TEAM

Jaden Wilkins, Saegertown, jr., OH

Jakob Dies, Cambridge Springs, sr., OH

Max Fuller, Saegertown, sr., OH

Jake Reisinger, Saegertown, sr., L

Octavian Sperry, Erie First Christian, so., OH

Andy Trost, McDowell, jr., OH

Logan Ingram, Saegertown, sr., S

Kyle Hoffman, Cochranton, jr., RS

Jayden Shinsky, Cambridge Springs, sr., MH

Jaden Harper, McDowell, sr., OH

Aidan Rauscher, Cambridge Springs, sr., L

---

Region champion – Meadville

Region player of the year – Charlie Waid, Meadville

 

Boys tennis

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

 

Singles

Logan Fincher, Warren, so.

Wesley Kiehl, Warren, sr.

Anthony Gentile, Greenville, jr.

Tony Giuseppucci, Hickory, sr.

 

Doubles

Warren – Ian Darling (sr.), Max Harrison (jr.)

Warren – Seth Conarro (sr.), Will Strasburg (jr.)

---

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Jake Cattron, Sharon, sr.

Luke Smelko, Warren, sr.

Cayde Davidson, Greenville, sr.

 

Doubles

Hickory – Kevin Walton (sr.), Arick Samoros (sr.)

Greenville – Bobby Barr (jr.), Finn Butcher (fr.)

---

Region champion – Warren

Region player of the year – Logan Fincher, Warren

---

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

First team

Singles

Thomas Prichard, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Grayson Millette, Fairview, sr.

Aaron Heinlein, McDowell, so.

Matthew Prenovitz, Erie, sr.

 

Doubles

Fairview – Jacob Mehler (jr.), Aravind Turanga (jr.)

Cathedral Prep – Evan Rowane (sr.), Hayden Hutchinson (so.)

 

Second team

Singles

Johnny Kretzing, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Nate Kisiel, Fairview, jr.

Eric Cui, McDowell, so

 

Doubles

Fairview – Aiden Piazza (sr.), Graham Louis (fr.)

McDowell – Matthew Su (sr.), Sahil Jain (so.)

Cathedral Prep – Jack Foht (sr.), Brady Godlewski (so.)

---

Region champion – Fairview

Region player of the year – Aaron Heinlein, McDowell

---

The all-region teams and region players of the year are based on voting by the coaches from the regular-season performance.

 

Boys lacrosse

First team

Jake Conrad, jr., Cathedral Prep, midfield

Eric Hindman, jr., Cathedral Prep, attack

Kyle Karnes, sr., McDowell, midfield

Josh Martin, jr., Cathedral Prep, goalie 

Ryan McKinsey, sr., Cathedral Prep, LS midfield

Caleb Noble, sr., Cathedral Prep, defense

Jack White, jr., McDowell, defense

Jonathan Zambroski, sr., Cathedral Prep, attack

Johnny English, so., Meadville, fo

Michael Mahoney, jr., Meadville, attack

Tim Plyler, sr., Meadville, midfield

Alan Schwab, jr., Meadville, defense

 

Second team

Dominic Peterson, sr., Cathedral Prep, attack

Andrew Derlink, sr., Meadville, attack

Chipper Iacobucci, jr., McDowell, attack

Nathaniel Turner, jr., Conneaut, midfield

Justin Corsale, sr., Cathedral Prep, midfield

J.J. Ennis, sr., Fairview, midfield 

Justin Agnew, sr., Meadville, LS midfield

Nick Kaste, jr., Meadville, defense

Doug Nesslehauf, sr., Fairview, defense

Ethan Klan, so., Cathedral Prep, defense

Bricen Jones, sr., Meadville, goalie

Bailey Williams, jr., Cathedral Prep, fo

 

Girls lacrosse

First team

Gina Adiutori, jr., Fairview, goalie

Addey Bischof, sr. McDowell, attack

Erin Bright, sr., McDowell, attack

Brenna Cronin, jr., Fairview, midfield

Rylee Jones, jr., Conneaut, attack

Sydney Keinath, sr., McDowell, midfield

Caitlin Morris, sr., McDowell, attack

Alexa Panetta, jr., McDowell, midfield

Emma Sanders, jr., Villa Maria, midfield

Camdyn Seman, sr., Conneaut, attack

Julia Weindorf, so., Fairview, midfield

Caroline Zentis, jr., Fairview, midfield

 

Second team

Matilda Bischof, so., McDowell, defense

Darby Blanchette, sr., McDowell, attack

Grace Goodelle, fr., Fairview, attack

Sydney DiGello, so., Fairview, defense

Alli Heidt, jr., Villa Maria, midfield

Katelyn Hoffman, jr., McDowell,  midfield

Natalie Humes, sr., Conneaut

Louisa Opp, jr., Fairview, midfield

Sydney Phillips, Conneaut

Lexi Rich, so., McDowell, midfield

Ashley Soety, so., Fairview, attack

Addie Stark, so., Villa Maria, midfield

