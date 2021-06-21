Boys volleyball
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, year, position
Charlie Waid, Meadville, sr., MH
Nate Hayes, McDowell, sr., OH
Jackson Decker, Meadville, so., OH
Tyler George, Cochranton, sr., OH
Julian Jones, Meadville, jr., OH
Caden Meely, Meadville, jr., S
Louden Gledhill, Cochranton, jr., MH
Daniel Easly, McDowell, jr., L
---
SECOND TEAM
Jaden Wilkins, Saegertown, jr., OH
Jakob Dies, Cambridge Springs, sr., OH
Max Fuller, Saegertown, sr., OH
Jake Reisinger, Saegertown, sr., L
Octavian Sperry, Erie First Christian, so., OH
Andy Trost, McDowell, jr., OH
Logan Ingram, Saegertown, sr., S
Kyle Hoffman, Cochranton, jr., RS
Jayden Shinsky, Cambridge Springs, sr., MH
Jaden Harper, McDowell, sr., OH
Aidan Rauscher, Cambridge Springs, sr., L
---
Region champion – Meadville
Region player of the year – Charlie Waid, Meadville
Boys tennis
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Singles
Logan Fincher, Warren, so.
Wesley Kiehl, Warren, sr.
Anthony Gentile, Greenville, jr.
Tony Giuseppucci, Hickory, sr.
Doubles
Warren – Ian Darling (sr.), Max Harrison (jr.)
Warren – Seth Conarro (sr.), Will Strasburg (jr.)
---
SECOND TEAM
Singles
Jake Cattron, Sharon, sr.
Luke Smelko, Warren, sr.
Cayde Davidson, Greenville, sr.
Doubles
Hickory – Kevin Walton (sr.), Arick Samoros (sr.)
Greenville – Bobby Barr (jr.), Finn Butcher (fr.)
---
Region champion – Warren
Region player of the year – Logan Fincher, Warren
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
Singles
Thomas Prichard, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Grayson Millette, Fairview, sr.
Aaron Heinlein, McDowell, so.
Matthew Prenovitz, Erie, sr.
Doubles
Fairview – Jacob Mehler (jr.), Aravind Turanga (jr.)
Cathedral Prep – Evan Rowane (sr.), Hayden Hutchinson (so.)
Second team
Singles
Johnny Kretzing, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Nate Kisiel, Fairview, jr.
Eric Cui, McDowell, so
Doubles
Fairview – Aiden Piazza (sr.), Graham Louis (fr.)
McDowell – Matthew Su (sr.), Sahil Jain (so.)
Cathedral Prep – Jack Foht (sr.), Brady Godlewski (so.)
---
Region champion – Fairview
Region player of the year – Aaron Heinlein, McDowell
---
The all-region teams and region players of the year are based on voting by the coaches from the regular-season performance.
Boys lacrosse
First team
Jake Conrad, jr., Cathedral Prep, midfield
Eric Hindman, jr., Cathedral Prep, attack
Kyle Karnes, sr., McDowell, midfield
Josh Martin, jr., Cathedral Prep, goalie
Ryan McKinsey, sr., Cathedral Prep, LS midfield
Caleb Noble, sr., Cathedral Prep, defense
Jack White, jr., McDowell, defense
Jonathan Zambroski, sr., Cathedral Prep, attack
Johnny English, so., Meadville, fo
Michael Mahoney, jr., Meadville, attack
Tim Plyler, sr., Meadville, midfield
Alan Schwab, jr., Meadville, defense
Second team
Dominic Peterson, sr., Cathedral Prep, attack
Andrew Derlink, sr., Meadville, attack
Chipper Iacobucci, jr., McDowell, attack
Nathaniel Turner, jr., Conneaut, midfield
Justin Corsale, sr., Cathedral Prep, midfield
J.J. Ennis, sr., Fairview, midfield
Justin Agnew, sr., Meadville, LS midfield
Nick Kaste, jr., Meadville, defense
Doug Nesslehauf, sr., Fairview, defense
Ethan Klan, so., Cathedral Prep, defense
Bricen Jones, sr., Meadville, goalie
Bailey Williams, jr., Cathedral Prep, fo
Girls lacrosse
First team
Gina Adiutori, jr., Fairview, goalie
Addey Bischof, sr. McDowell, attack
Erin Bright, sr., McDowell, attack
Brenna Cronin, jr., Fairview, midfield
Rylee Jones, jr., Conneaut, attack
Sydney Keinath, sr., McDowell, midfield
Caitlin Morris, sr., McDowell, attack
Alexa Panetta, jr., McDowell, midfield
Emma Sanders, jr., Villa Maria, midfield
Camdyn Seman, sr., Conneaut, attack
Julia Weindorf, so., Fairview, midfield
Caroline Zentis, jr., Fairview, midfield
Second team
Matilda Bischof, so., McDowell, defense
Darby Blanchette, sr., McDowell, attack
Grace Goodelle, fr., Fairview, attack
Sydney DiGello, so., Fairview, defense
Alli Heidt, jr., Villa Maria, midfield
Katelyn Hoffman, jr., McDowell, midfield
Natalie Humes, sr., Conneaut
Louisa Opp, jr., Fairview, midfield
Sydney Phillips, Conneaut
Lexi Rich, so., McDowell, midfield
Ashley Soety, so., Fairview, attack
Addie Stark, so., Villa Maria, midfield