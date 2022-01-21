The District 10 Realignment Committee voted to pass a proposal that will change regions for several area teams on Thursday. The changes will take effect starting in the 2022-23 school year.
Among the changes that will occur is that both Meadville and Conneaut will move from Region 5 to Region 4 in football.
Conneaut Athletic Director John Acklin acknowledged that the move will be beneficial to Conneaut after it finished 0-9 last season.
"This move by District 10 may have been the best news in a long time for Conneaut football," Acklin said. "Under the former proposed region it would have been very difficult to be competitive with any of the six teams. Not to belittle the teams we will now face in Region 4, but they are teams we have faced in past years and have been very competitive with. Also, a plus is with Region 3 having eight teams we are more likely to face some of the Region 5 or Northern teams with three cross-over games rather than play perhaps only one from the south. I think it will also be a huge positive for our potential players knowing that their chances of competing have just been given new life."
Also in football, Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Maplewood and Saegertown will all move from Region 2 to Region 1.
In boys' soccer, Saegertown will go from Region 3 to Region while Conneaut will move from Region 2 to Region 5 in girls' soccer.
Saegertown and Maplewood will swap regions in girls' volleyball. The Panthers will go from Region 2 to Region 3 while the Tigers will go from Region 3 to Region 2.
In boys' golf, Conneaut was the only area school to change regions, going from Region 3 to Region 4.
In wrestling, Cambridge Springs, Maplewood, Saegertown and Cochranton will all go from Region 3 to Region 2.
Meadville will also change region for baseball, going from Region 2 to Region 5.
Boys' and girls' basketball will not come out with a proposal until March or April due to the number of schools that may be affected.