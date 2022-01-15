The District 10 Realignment Committee has proposed classification changes for the next two years on Friday. The committee will meet and vote on the proposal next week. If passed, the changes will take place starting in the 2022-23 school year.
In football, Meadville is proposed to move from 4A while Cambridge Springs is slated to move from 1A.
In baseball and softball, Meadville will also move from 4A. The Cochranton baseball and softball teams will move from 1A. The Conneaut and Cambridge Springs baseball will move out of 3A and 1A, respectively. The Maplewood baseball and Saegertown softball teams are also projected to move from 2A.
There weren’t any proposals for boys and girls basketball. Due to the number of teams that may be affected, the proposal won’t come out until March or April.