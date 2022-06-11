The Tool City Volleyball Club will host a District 10 boys volleyball all-star match on June 22.
The match will be held at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills. The match starts at 6 p.m.
Eighteen area players will be split into two teams, team orange and team white. Team’s have not been announced yet.
Expected to play in the game will be Evan Alsdorf, Braden Bosco, Will Dean, Dan Easly, Louden Gledhill, Kyle Hoffman, Greyson Jackson, Julian Jones, Nick Malina, Mitch McKain, Caden Mealy, Carter Osborn, Mark Sanford, Cameron Schleicher, Andy Trost, Jaiben Walker, Jaden Wilkins and Conrad Williams.
Entry fee is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
