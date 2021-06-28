Baseball
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
Jared Leipheimer, Sharpsville, sr., C
Kolton Eckles, Sharpsville, sr., 1B
Cam Williams, Sharpsville, sr., 2B
Andrew Frye, Sharpsville, so., 3B
Kyle Uber, Lakeview, sr., SS
Jackson Doyle, Sharpsville, sr., OF
Santino Multari, Kennedy Catholic, sr., OF
Kaleb Gorichky, Sharpsville, sr., OF
Brock Lenzi, Sharpsville, jr., DH
Stephen Tarnoci, Sharpsville, so., U
Jackson Doyle, Sharpsville, sr., P
Cody May, Kennedy Catholic, sr., P
Garrett Donaldson, West Middlesex, sr., P
Second team
Dylan Batley, Wilmington, jr., C
Richie Preston, West Middlesex, so., 1B
Hunter Hoffman, West Middlesex, jr., 2B
Davey Cochenour, Kennedy Catholic, jr., 3B
Cody May, Kennedy Catholic, sr., SS
Jaret Boyer, Wilmington, sr., SS
Alex Kennedy, Conneaut (Ohio), jr., OF
James Thomas, Sharpsville, jr., OF
Julian Lawrence, Mercer, jr., OF
Derrik Zappa, West Middlesex, sr., OF
Chase Hostetler, Lakeview, so., DH
Remington Hart, Kennedy Catholic, so., U
Jaret Boyer, Wilmington, sr., P
Isaac Schleich, Wilmington, jr., P
Jack Leipheimer, Sharpsville, so., P
---
Region champion – Sharpsville
Region player of the year – Jared Leipheimer, Sharpsville
Region co-pitchers of the year – Jackson Doyle, Sharpsville and Garrett Donaldson, West Middlesex
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
Luke Tubbs, Grove City, jr., C
Shane Thompson, Slippery Rock, jr., 1B
Michael Brooks, Grove City, sr., 2B
Luca Bertolasio, Hickory, so., 2B
Connor Evans, Hickory, sr., 3B
Clay Wiesen, Hickory, jr., SS
Mason Jones, Grove City, sr., OF
Matt Jordan, Hickory, sr., OF
Josh Reeves, Greenville, sr., OF
Dante Currie, Sharon, jr., OF
Johnny Leedham, Hickory, so., DH
Colin McCune, Slippery Rock, sr., U
Mason Jones, Grove City, sr., P
Shane Thompson, Slippery Rock, jr., P
Second team
Nick Ayres, Slippery Rock, sr., C
Joey Fazzone, Hickory, jr., 1B
Cole Voytik, Sharon, jr., 2B
Mikey Rodrigues, Sharon, so., 3B
Isaac Criss, Grove City, sr., SS
Jason Stanek, Sharon, jr., OF
Landon Haggart, Grove City, jr., OF
Ryan Montgomery, Slippery Rock, jr., OF
Rowan Perample, Grove City, sr., DH
Peyton Koss, Sharon, jr., U
Connor Evans, Hickory, sr., P
Mikey Rodrigues, Sharon, so., P
Jacob Smith, Meadville, sr., P
---
Region champion – Hickory
Region player of the year – Shane Thompson, Slippery Rock
Region pitcher of the year – Mason Jones, Grove City
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
First team
Caden Toscano, Rocky Grove, sr., C
Landon Caldwell, Saegertown, jr., 1B
Travis Knupp, Rocky Grove, jr., 2B
Dylan Flinchbaugh, Saegertown, jr., 3B
Wyatt Barzak, Cochranton, jr., SS
Josh Merchbaker, Cochranton, sr., OF
Collin May, Iroquois, sr., OF
Shane Uber, Union City, sr., OF
Trent Wheeler, Cambridge Springs, sr., OF
Jared Beers, Eisenhower, sr., DH
Isaac Clayton, Rocky Grove, jr., U
Josh Merchbaker, Cochranton, sr., P
Hank Shaffer, Saegertown, so., P
Walker Cunningham, Cambridge Springs, sr., P
Second team
Brock Cunningham, Cambridge Springs, so., C
Jason Chapman, Iroquois, sr., 1B
Reilly Brown, Iroquois, fr., 2B
Jaden Grubbs, Cambridge Springs, sr., 3B
Asa Henderson, Cambridge Springs, sr., SS
Jaden Reagle, Saegertown, sr., OF
Mike Shields, Rocky Grove, jr., OF
Brady Jardina, Cambridge Springs, so., OF
Zach Balog, Saegertown, jr., U
Reece Henderson, Rocky Grove, jr., P
Wyatt Barzak, Cochranton, jr., P
---
Region champion – Cambridge Springs
Region player of the year – Trent Wheeler, Cambridge Springs
Region pitcher of the year (Harry Farnbaugh Award) – Walker Cunningham, Cambridge Springs
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
First team
Sam DiStefano, Fairview, sr., C
Anthony Rizzo, North East, jr., 1B
Luke Manendo, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., 2B
Hunter Titus, Titusville, sr., 3B
Zack Danias, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., SS
Brandon Perez, North East, sr., OF
Aiden Rubilotta, Fairview, jr., OF
Carson Wible, Franklin, jr., OF
Hayden Zaffino, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., DH
Anthony Soltis, Fairview, sr., U
Conor Fitzgerald, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., P
Luke Guth, Franklin, so., P
Second team
Jake Manendo, Mercyhurst Prep, so., C
Ethan Getz, Girard, sr., 1B
Austin Barrett, Girard, sr., 2B
Nate Lazan, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., 3B
Luke Guth, Franklin, so., SS
Joey Colon, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., OF
Noah Kockler, Franklin, jr., OF
Mike Nelligan, Mercyhurst Prep, jr., OF
Reid Courtwright, North East, so., OF
Logan Fiolek, Fairview, jr., DH
Conor Fitzgerald, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., U
Hayden Zaffino, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., P
Sean Houston, Fairview, jr., P
---
Region champion – Mercyhurst Prep
Region player of the year – Luke Guth, Franklin
Region pitcher of the year – Conor Fitzgerald, Mercyhurst Prep
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
First team
Cam Williamson, Harbor Creek, jr., C
Jack Malec, Cathedral Prep, sr., 1B
Ben Berdine, Warren, sr., 2B
Cam Miller, Harbor Creek, sr., 3B
Aidan Kelly, Harbor Creek, sr., SS
Jackson Hower, McDowell, sr., OF
Chris Juchno, McDowell, sr., OF
Cody Smith, Harbor Creek, sr., OF
Austin Vaughn, Harbor Creek, sr., OF
Dan Snyder, McDowell, jr., DH
Casey Smith, Harbor Creek, sr., U
Aidan Kelly, Harbor Creek, sr., P
Dan Snyder, McDowell, jr., P
Second team
Matt Demski, McDowell, jr., C
Nate Hayes, McDowell, sr., 1B
Maxx Rimdzius, Corry, jr., 2B
Brandon Simmons, General McLane, sr., 3B
Sam Crowley, McDowell, sr., SS
Reece Colvin, Cathedral Prep, jr., OF
James Swanson, Warren, sr., OF
Ryan Welka, Fort LeBoeuf, fr., OF
Jackson Mattocks, Cathedral Prep, jr., DH
Nathan Lesher, Corry, jr., U
Ben Berdine, Warren, sr., P
Cody Smith, Harbor Creek, jr., P
---
Region champion – Harbor Creek
Region player of the year (Paul Foust Award) – Aidan Kelly, Harbor Creek
Region pitcher of the year – Dan Snyder, McDowell
---
ALL-REGION SELECTION: The all-region teams and region players of the year and region pitchers of the year are based on voting by the coaches.
Softball
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
Taylor Truran, Mercer, sr., C
Halyn Cawthorne, Reynolds, jr., 1B
Andrea Hillyer, Reynolds, jr., 2B
Taylor Dlugozima, Wilmington, sr., 3B
Mackenzie Herman, Reynolds, jr., SS
Bailey Grossman, Mercer, sr., SS
Bella Ritenour, Sharpsville, so., OF
Ella Krarup, Wilmington, sr., OF
Kylie McAdoo, Reynolds, fr., OF
Bri Fischer, Wilmington, jr., DP
Amanda Bish, Mercer, sr., P
Breanna Hanley, Sharpsville, so., P
Second team
Faith Jones, Wilmington, so., C
Jadyn Flick, Wilmington, jr., 1B
Maddie Davis, Mercer, so., 1B
Chloe Krarup, Wilmington, so., 2B
Delaney Snyder, Commodore Perry, sr., 2B
Sophia DiMaria, Lakeview, sr., 3B
Paige Yarian, Sharpsville, jr., 3B
Alli Davis, Sharpsville, jr., SS
Grace Godfrey, Mercer, sr., OF
Ryleigh Booher, Lakeview, sr., OF
Sierra Williams, Lakeview, sr., OF
Lexi Richards, Lakeview, jr., DP
Avry Ryhal, Mercer, fr., DP
Remington Koi, Wilmington, sr., P
Ava Gilmore, West Middlesex, fr., P
---
Region co-champions – Mercer and Wilmington
Region player of the year – Amanda Bish, Mercer
Region pitcher of the year – Breanna Hanley, Sharpsville
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
Jordyn Brozell, Union City, sr., C
Cyaira Zielinski, Union City, sr., 1B
Sydney Gilbert, Union City, sr., 2B
Lucy Higley, Union City, so., 3B
Eliza Reynolds, Union City, sr., SS
Paige Verbanac, Cambridge Springs, sr., OF
Kam Gates-Bowersox, Union City, jr., OF
Kennedi Winslow, Rocky Grove, sr., OF
Emylee Zielinski, Union City, so., OF
Kylie Thompson, Saegertown, so., DP
Abby Tingley, Union City, jr., P
Hailee Rodgers, Cambridge Springs, so., P
Second team
Makenzie Lewis, Cambridge Springs, jr., C
Eve Beuchat, Maplewood, jr., C
Sydnie Smith, Saegertown, sr., 1B
Lexie Moore, Cochranton, sr., 2B
Taylor Smith, Cambridge Springs, jr., 2B
Aly Acosta Reyes, Cambridge Springs, fr., 3B
Alyssa Arblaster, Saegertown, fr., 3B
Brittany Houck, Saegertown, jr., SS
Chloe Schultz, Cambridge Springs, sr., SS
Kylee Miller, Cambridge Springs, fr., OF
Carly Richter, Cochranton, jr., OF
Kamryn Weissinger, Youngsville, sr., OF
Jocelyn Lane, Maplewood, fr., DP
Taytum Jackson, Cochranton, so., P
Kennedi Winslow, Rocky Grove, sr., P
Taylor Napolitan, Eisenhower, jr., P
---
Region champion – Union City
Region player of the year – Eliza Reynolds, Union City
Region pitcher of the year – Abby Tingley, Union City
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
First team
Reagan Rand, Harbor Creek, jr., C
Kaylin Kohan, Girard, sr., 1B
Hannah Kemmet, North East, sr., 1B
Elle Blakeslee, North East, sr., 2B
Makenna Bucci, Northwestern, jr., 2B
Lauren Renick, Northwestern, sr., 3B
Chloe McManus, Fairview, sr., SS
Kendall Joint, Seneca, jr., OF
Mikayla Sheldon, Iroquois, sr., OF
Miranda Shafer, North East, so., OF
Deena Masterson, Fairview, sr., OF
Madison Shafer, North East, sr., DP
Haiden Manning, Harbor Creek, fr., P
Delaney Prather, North East, so., P
Second team
Karlee Stetson, North East, so., C
Gabi Ortiz, Fairview, sr., 1B
Kylie Pinetti, Harbor Creek, sr., 2B
Helen Genest, Seneca, so., 3B
Mackenzie Lybrook, Iroquois, sr., SS
Chloe Simmons, Girard, sr., SS
Georgia Weber, Harbor Creek, fr., OF
Aubreigh Miller, Northwestern, sr., OF
Taylor Polach, Fairview, fr., OF
Dani Pizzoferrato, Northwestern, sr., DP
Hailey Komisarski, Fairview, jr., P
Dani Pizzoferrato, Northwestern, sr., P
---
Region champion – Fairview
Region co-players of the year – Chloe McManus, Fairview and Delaney Prather, North East
Region co-pitchers of the year – Haiden Manning, Harbor Creek and Delaney Prather, North East
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
First team
ChristaRose Hawke, Franklin, sr., C
Kiran Bugbee, Corry, jr., 1B
Carlie Miller, Hickory, sr., 2B
Dani Ficeti, Jamestown, sr., 3B
Sydni Hoobler, Franklin, so., SS
Kiley Matters, Jamestown, so., SS
Hallie Miller, Hickory, fr., SS
Ella Holland, Hickory, sr., OF
Erin Janidlo, Franklin, sr., OF
Liz Kammerdiener, Jamestown, jr., OF
Alyssa Lenzi, Hickory, sr., DP
Trinity Edge, Franklin, so., P
Carlie Miller, Hickory, sr., P
Second team
Helena Wolbert, Grove City, so., C
Samantha Meredith, Slippery Rock, jr., C
Iresha Norris, Sharon, jr., 1B
Josie Pfaff, Jamestown, so., 2B
Jayda Martin, Corry, sr., 3B
Lizzy Hoovler, Oil City, sr., OF
Lexy Hasbrouck, Corry, jr., OF
Katie Krecek, Sharon, sr., OF
Kendra Koerth, Hickory, jr., OF
Haylee Dyne, Corry, jr., DP
Paige Gresgott, Slippery Rock, jr., P
Lizzy Hoovler, Oil City, sr., P
--
Region champion – Hickory
Region co-players of the year – ChristaRose Hawke, Franklin and Hallie Miller, Hickory
Region pitcher of the year – Trinity Edge, Franklin
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
First team
Hannah Powierza, McDowell, jr., C
Amanda Bentley, Fort LeBoeuf, sr., C
Rylee Kregel, Villa Maria, fr., 1B
Ally Hiltabidel, Fort LeBoeuf, jr., 2B
Ally Leonard, McDowell, sr., 2B
Sam Herberg, General McLane, sr., 3B
Makenzie Kulik, Fort LeBoeuf, sr., 3B
Brooke Wise, Conneaut, so., SS
Ellee Irwin, Warren, jr., OF
Kassie Plyler, Erie, sr., OF
Lorelei Hiltabidel, Fort LeBoeuf, so., OF
Hilary Sissem, McDowell, so., OF
Alyssa Draghi, McDowell, jr., DP
Kendall Stull, Fort LeBoeuf, so., P
Kelsey Stuart, Warren, sr., P
Jenna Wagner, Villa Maria, so., P
Second team
Anna Grychowski, Erie, sr., C
Meghan Kapp, McDowell, sr., 1B
Avery Phillips, Meadville, jr., 2B
Caitlyn Plyler, Villa Maria, jr., 2B
Lexxie Biel, McDowell, jr., 3B
Katie Madigan, Warren, jr., SS
Hayley Dever, Villa Maria, fr., SS
Elena Halmi, General McLane, sr., OF
Kaley Cook, Conneaut, so., OF
Madison Hess, Villa Maria, jr., OF
Maggie Hoover, McDowell, sr., OF
Emily Bortnick, Conneaut, sr., OF
Madison Hess, Villa Maria, jr., P
Bailey Cannon, General McLane, so., P
Alivia Soule, McDowell, sr., P
Erika Shrock, Conneaut, jr., P
---
Region champion – Villa Maria
Region quad-players of the year – Linda Shepard, Conneaut; Makenzie Kulik, Fort LeBoeuf; Hilary Sissem, McDowell; Jenna Wagner, Villa Maria
Region co-pitchers of the year – Jenna Wagner, Villa Maria; Kelsey Stuart, Warren