It’s hard to believe the Oakland Beach Women’s Invitational is set for its 60th golf tournament on Monday.
It’s even harder to believe that it is likely the last one.
Co-chairwomen Pat Zinno and Joan Kocan, as well as past chair and publicity chic Vicki White, point to a couple different factors for the end of the event. Though all three left the door open for the OBWI to return in the future, at least in some sort of iteration.
“The very fact that anything like this has lasted 60 years is a real tribute to the ongoing work. So many things have changed. We had a lot of older golfers,” Zinno said. “It is a two-day tournament. It’s difficult with working women to take two days off.”
White pointed out that there are a lot of golfers that don’t want to play competitive golf or may not know all the rules.
“They don’t want to establish an index, a GHIN, a handicap index or have their scores published in the paper,” White said. “We are playing golf where you have to know the rules. We try to mimic the LPGA as much as we can.”
If the OBWI does return, organizers would aim for a younger crowd.
“We were hoping to get more younger people,” Zinno said. “I think if the tournament is revised and becomes a different animal, we would certainly try to attract younger golfers so they can carry on the legacy and learn more about golf.”
Since it will be the final year in its current format, the ladies of the OBWI want to go out with a bang.
The theme this year is a “Diamond Jubilee.” The gemstone for a 60th anniversary is a diamond, and the organizers hope players dress glitzy to match the decor at Oakland Beach Golf Course.
To kick off the tournament there will be a heartfelt start on Monday morning.
Organizers asked two of the outing’s senior golfers — Lottie Smith and Nancy Anderson — about women that have passed.
“There are about 14, I think, women in this era we know that have passed,” White said. “Obviously we are not going back to the beginning.”
“There will be some very emotional opening ceremonies to pay tribute to a lot of women that passed and will recognize the ones able to still swing a club,” Kocan added. “We are going to try to give accolades to all the women before us that started this competitive golf outing in our area.”
There will be other activities in the opening ceremonies that are still under wraps.
“We are going to incorporate some surprise activities in the opening ceremonies that will pay tribute to a lot of past golfers,” Zinno said. “We’ve got a couple surprise events we don’t wanna disclose yet.”
A table devoted to the history of the event will be set up with scrapbooks.
The organizers also welcome members of the community, either former players or anyone interested in golf, to come to the course and support the ladies in the two-day tournament.
A first for the tournament is that this year it is more of a fundraiser than just a golf outing. Money generated by the tournament will be donated to the Conneaut Area Senior High School golf team.
Armstrong and Street Track and Trail are among the outing’s sponsors.
There will be prize baskets, lines prizes and games.
“Street Track and Trail will do a prize if there is a hole in one. There will be some fun games when the golfers come in with maybe some trivia involved,” Zinno said. “The community has been much more involved this year and we are really proud of that.”
As far as competition is concerned, there will be 61 golfers in the traditional 18-hole, two-day format. New this year, there are 13 players signed up for a nine-hole, two-day competition.
Missing from the event is 12-time OBWI champion Lori Mort. Mort was signed up to play, but had to back out. The New Castle native had won four consecutive years, which means the 2023 title is up for grabs.
The 61 golfers are split between a championship flight, a AA flight, an A flight and a B flight.
The lowest handicap in the championship flight belongs to Patty Brant at 5. She will tee off with Tracy Berchtold, Patty Grieve and Tracy Leet.
Other golfers with a handicap of 10 or lower are Gale Tweedy (6), Susan Roberts (7), Patti Nelis (9), Patty Kegel (9), Berchtold (10), Anne Wesley (10) and White (10).
The tournament begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Monday and resumes Tuesday at 8:30 with another shotgun start.
