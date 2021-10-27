Cambridge Springs, despite being a lower seed, defeated Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Meadville Area Senior High School.
The Blue Devils (No. 5) downed the Orioles (No. 4) in four sets (25-20, (25-22), (21-25), (25-17) in a Class 1A Quarterfinal match.
“They played good tonight,” Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner said. “Overall we did really well and I was pleased with our movement and communication especially. We also served great tonight and only had a few serve errors.”
The Devils opened the match by trading points with the Orioles, but Cambridge went on a 7-0 scoring run to take control of the set. Rocky Grove fought back into the match and evened it at 20-all.
Senior Taylor Smith recorded a kill to give the Devils a lead, then junior Jordyn Wheeler hammered two spikes to go up 23-20. A Oriole error and Abbie Schultz kill notched a set win for Cambridge.
In the second set neither team took control until the final points. With the score tied at 21-21, Rocky Grove committed three errors to allow Cambridge Springs to win the second match.
Facing elimination, Rocky Grove came back with vengeance in the third set. The Orioles powered to a 17-10 lead and despite a late Cambridge run, held on for a win to keep their season alive.
“In the third game we slacked off and got lazy. We stopped talking, stopped moving our feet and were reaching for balls,” Turner said. “We came back out in game four and did what we had to.”
Rocky Grove jumped to a 4-1 lead in the fourth set before the Blue Devils took control. Cambridge went on a 9-1 scoring run and dominated the rest of the way.
The Devils’ serves proved tough to side out and on two occasions the Orioles’ attempt at a dig spiraled directly to Wheeler, who hammered the ball directly into the ground.
Smith led the team in kills with 12, while Wheeler and Schultz added nine and five, respectively. Schultz also had 23 assists, 11 digs and nine serve points. Smith led in serve points with 14 and Emily Boylan added 13.
Wheeler paced the team with seven blocks. Freshman Payton Leandro had five. Boylan recorded 22 digs to lead the Devils.
“In game three we got a little too relaxed and thought Rocky Grove would roll over and they didn’t. They put it right to us. They have a good setter and a nice libero and an overall good group,” Turner said. “We just had to talk and move and I knew if we did that we’d be fine, which we were.”
Cambridge Springs will face No. 1 seed Cochranton in the Class 1A semifinals. The time, date and location has not been released by District 10 yet.