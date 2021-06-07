The District 10 champion Cambridge Springs softball team embarks on what it hopes to be a lengthy state playoff run today.
The Blue Devils are set to face Clarion-Limestone at 3 p.m. at Penn State Behrend in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament.
Cambridge Springs earned its spot in the state tournament with a 6-2 win over rival Saegertown in the D-10 title game on Memorial Day at Behrend.
Cambridge Springs ace Hailee Rodgers had a stellar outing for the Devils in the win. She gave up one earned run on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
The Blue Devils improved to 16-2 on the year with the win.
Clarion-Limestone beat Clarion 6-2 to earn the No. 2 seed out of District 9. The Lions are 9-7 on the year.
The Lions are led by a pair of batter hitting over .500. Kendall Dunn leads the way with a .655 average. She has 27 RBIs and 12 extra-base hits.
Abby Himes is hitting .509 with 15 RBIs. She has 11 extra-base hits.
In the circle, Regan Husted and Cassidy Makray have split time. Husted has a team-low 5.11 earned run average. She has struck out 37 and walked 32 in 63 innings of work.
“We have to stay true to our game and play all out,” Cambridge Springs coach Angie Mumford said. “We are more than a team; we are a family. Hit aggressive and run the bases ard.”