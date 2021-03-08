CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — It takes only a glance at the roster for the Cambridge Springs girls basketball team to come up with a one-word to describe the Lady Blue Devils. Young.
And first-year head coach Ryan McKissock hasn’t shied away from it one bit. But in the late stages of Saturday’s District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal against rival Cochranton, the Blue Devils’ determination was far from rookie status.
Cambridge Springs battled through a four-and-a-half minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter and answered with a 6-0 run to put the Cardinals away en route to a 46-34 win at the Devils Den.
The Devils are now 16-3 on the year and will host Maplewood on Wednesday in the District 10 semifinals. Cochranton ends its roller coaster season at 9-11.
“That game was up for grabs,” McKissock said. “Our kids just buckled down and guarded hard. They wanted it. You could tell. They just play hard defense and they rebound. And Liz Kline came in off the bench and she just guarded Lexie Moore hard. And I felt that was the key to our success late in the game.”
Cambridge Springs had a pretty good handle on Cochranton through the first half. The Devils ended the first quarter up 15-4 and went into the locker room at halftime with a 31-19 advantage.
The Cardinals came out of the halftime break in a zone defense. The Devils cashed in almost immediately on a 3-pointer by Finley Rauscher. Cambridge Springs had a couple more good looks early in the third, but ended the stanza with just five points and its lead down to seven (36-29).
“The defense worked in the second half,” Cochranton coach David Zamperini said. “We just couldn’t get any shots to fall. All of that work and getting rebounds and getting stops and we couldn’t score.”
Jaylin McGill scored off an inbound pass and cashed in on the and-1 30 seconds into the fourth quarter for Cochranton to make it a four-point game (36-32). Jordyn Wheeler made a pair of free throws for the Devils with 7:22 left in the contest to make it 38-32. That is where the score remained until the 1:55 mark when Maddie Yanc scored off a steal by Makenzie Yanc to extend the Devils’ lead to eight (40-32).
Cochranton finally got on the board with 43 seconds left on a basket by McGill. That cut the deficit to 10. But it was too late.
The Devils went 6 of 6 from the free throw line to seal the deal.
“They have come a long way,” McKissock said. “They still do — like that four-minute period where we didn’t score — young stuff. But if you saw where they were at the beginning and where they are now; they have learned so much. They soak it up and they want to get better. They are hungry to win. They’re winners. We tell them, ‘winners win.’”
The Cardinals were pretty hungry Saturday as well. It has been a rough year for many teams and Cochranton has dealt with its fair share of adversity. The Cardinals went through two shutdowns due to COVID-19. Their game against Cambridge Springs was their sixth in nine days, including a doubleheader on March 2. And they played those games down some key players, one of which is senior Riley Harvey.
Cochranton had three players on crutches Saturday.
“We’ve played hard all season through two COVID shutdowns,” Zamperini said. “I have four injured players. We lost another starter to close COVID contact. Undermanned and trying to build an identity on the fly, we’ve been working our butts off and playing hard. We just couldn’t get any shots to fall.”
Maddie Yanc led the Devils with 22 points. Wheeler added 13 points and eight rebounds.
For the Cardinals, Moore finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. McGill had 11 points and nine boards.
COCHRANTON (34)
Richter 0 2-2 2, Gallo 3 1-2 7, Knapka 1 0-0 2, Freyermuth 0 0-0 0, McGill 6 5-6 11, Moore 3 5-6 12. Totals 13 13-17 34.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (46)
Kline 0 0-0 0, Rauscher 1 0-0 3, Wheeler 4 5-8 13, Mk. Yanc 1 0-0 2, Md. Yanc 7 7-8 22, Rodgers 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 14-18 46.
Cochranton 4 15 10 5—34
Cam. Springs 15 16 5 10—46
3-point goals: Co — Moore; CS — Rauscher, Md. Yanc.
Records: Cochranton 9-12; Cambridge Springs 16-3.