COCHRANTON — The Cardinals struggled out of the gate but were able to settle in after the first set.
Cochranton beat region rival Saegertown 3-1 (16-25), (25-16), (25-17), (25-17) at The Bird Cage on Thursday.
In front of a packed house, the Cards struggled to side out and get their offense started for most of the first set. After going down early they tied the set 9-9, but Saegertown went on a 13-3 scoring run and won the first set.
Midway through the second set with the score tied at 9s again, the Cardinals found a groove.
Juniors Ella Gallo, Devyn Sokol and Chelsey Freyermuth took turns hammering kills into the Panthers’ backline and secured a 25-16 win the even the match 1-1.
“The first game we didn’t pass worth a lick, but from then on we settled in on our passing and obviously serving and passing are the most important things,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “The more we could pass the more offense we could run. We couldn’t run anything the first game because we couldn’t put the ball in front of the ten-foot line.”
The issues that plagued Cochranton in the first set were the same that impacted Saegertown’s play for the rest of the match.
“They came out strong, but after that our poor ball control hurt us quite a bit,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “We weren’t getting the passes to our hitters when we needed to and we ran our offense from mostly the ten-foot line.”
When Saegertown was able to feed their power hitters Brittany Houck and Averie Braymer, Cochranton’s front line found a way to get a hand on the ball.
Senior Jaylin McGill had four blocks and Sokol added three. When they weren’t blocking the ball outright, they made contact and took some heat off the spikes.
“The blocking was very important. Her (Jaylin) defensive effort blocking is what she does really well for us,” Malliard said. “She did a nice job.”
Johnson noted that Cochranton’s effort above the net made a key difference in the match.
“I’ll give them credit they blocked very well tonight,” Johnson said. “That’s probably the best blocking a team has had against us.”
In the third set, with the score yet again tied up, Sokol strung together a series of three aces to propel her team into 2-1 match lead.
Cochranton cruised to a win in the final set and never trailed.
Sokol led the team with 11 kills to go with five aces and three blocks. Dana Jackson dished 25 assists and had six digs.
Taytum Jackson led in digs with 11. Gallo recorded nine kills.
With the win, Cochranton is still undefeated on the year at 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the region.
“We’re taking it one match at a time,” Malliard said. “You always need to have respect for the team across the net whether they’re 10-0 or 0-10. I try and emphasize that and working hard all the time.”
Cochranton travels to Maplewood on Monday for the 13th annual “Dig for a Cure” match.
Saegertown, which won the District 10 Championship game against Cochranton in 2020, is now 0-2 against the Cardinals this season.
“To beat them, we need to work on our ball control and hustle a little more. They were diving all over the place and we let balls hit the floor. That was a big difference tonight,” Johnson said. “ If we can get everyone back healthy and keep working on some stuff I think we’ll be alright.”
Braymer led both teams in kills with 15 and Kam Fuller led with 31 assists. Houck recorded 18 digs and five kills. Kacie Mook added 17 digs.
The Panthers dropped to 6-4 overall and 5-2 in Region 2.
“We need to win the rest of our region matches this season, that’s the most important thing,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to be in a situation where we’re not getting in. We want to be first or second so we need to put this game behind us and win the rest of them.”
Saegertown will host Eisenhower on Tuesday for a region match.