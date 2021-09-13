The Denison Big Red (1-1) defeated the Allegheny Gators (1-1) 31-0 this past Saturday in their first conference matchup of the season. This was the first time the Gators were shut out in a game since Sept. 15, 2018, which was also against Denison.
One of the biggest differences between Allegheny’s first game against Thiel and their second game against Denison was the rushing game. Allegheny rushed for a net total of 252 yards against Thiel, but only 25 yards against Denison. Head Coach Rich Nagy commented on why Allegheny struggled with rushing over the weekend.
“(Denison) was really physical at the point of attacking,” Nagy said. “They made plays. We never were able to get our running game established. For us at this point, that really does hurt our pass game because our pass game has to get set up by our run game, and if we are not running the ball it gets hard.”
Allegheny’s passing game accumulated 135 yards in 30 attempts. Overall, QB Jack Johnson went 16-30 with an interception. Nagy elaborated on why Johnson and his receivers faltered.
“(Denison) played more coverages that challenged our receivers, and we were having trouble getting off some of the coverages to get open,” Nagy said. “Some of their pass rush was a little bit quicker than we were used to seeing. So it was a combination of things and then we just missed some throws—incomplete passes that we could have maybe caught.”
Although the offense struggled overall, Declan O’Brien stood out with an impressive performance. O’Brien paced the Gators with 59 receiving yards on four catches. O’Brien remarked on what went well for him against the Big Red.
“Being in the slot before I mostly play outside,” O’Brien said. “Well, I guess I am still backup for that now but being in the slot gives me more opportunities for shorter passes.”
Meanwhile, the Gators also had several players shine defensively. Gabriel Devore and Hudson Alread combined for 17 tackles. Meanwhile, Zach Altenbaugh issued four solo tackles, including two TFLs. Altenbaugh mentioned how the team’s preparation before the game allowed him to excel defensively.
“All week we have been preparing, and we had a game plan down,” Altenbaugh said. “The coaches were very confident with the plan as were the players.”
There were silver linings in the loss and Johnson discussed how he believes his team can bounce back next week.
“A positive was if you ask anybody out there, even though it was 31-0, we knew that we could have been in that game,” Johnson said. There were mistakes we made and plays that we didn’t make, but it was never this team is so much better than us.”
Allegheny will look to get back in the win column as they travel to Indiana next Saturday, Sept. 18 to take on Wabash at 2 p.m.