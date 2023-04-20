The Conneaut softball team is known for its explosive offense.
The Eagles (9-1) average almost 10 runs a game and have nine home runs on the year. On Wednesday at the fairgrounds, it was the Eagles' defense that showed out in a 10-4 win against Region 5 foe Meadville (5-3).
"Our outfield played phenomenal. The infield took care of the routine plays and that's all we ask," Conneaut head coach Jason Onderko said. "Take care of the ball, make routine plays and if you throw in some splash plays, that wins games."
Conneaut made splash plays look routine. There were several times the Bulldogs appeared to have a base hit, but Conneaut's defense found a way to make a tough grab.
Shortstop Eliza Harrington secured two catches over her shoulder that nearly dropped in the gap, catcher Lainie Harrington lost sight of a pop up, but at the last second made a diving grab to close the sixth inning. In the outfield, Ashlee Barabas and Jaidyn Jordan made difficult catches on the run that otherwise would have been at least a single.
At the plate, Conneaut's Kylie Shrock drilled two homers. She scored a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to put the Eagles up 10-4. She also went yard in the third inning to give her team a 6-0 lead.
"She's been hitting the ball all year for us," Onderko said. "She hit a big two-RBI double against Cambridge on Saturday to seal the game and she's been hitting great all year."
Conneaut finished with 10 hits. Linda Shepard was 3-4 with three doubles, Brooke Wise was 2-3 and Jill Mihoci was 2-3.
In the circle, Shepard struck out four batters and allowed four runs in a complete game effort.
For Meadville, the bats came alive in the fourth inning. Facing a 6-0 deficit, Aliviah Ashton opened the inning with a single. Rylee Kregel singled before Katie Say singled as well. Ashton scored on a Conneaut error and put the Bulldogs on the board.
Tegan Reichel sent the first pitch of her at bat over the fence and cut into Conneaut's lead. The Bulldogs trailed 6-4 after four innings.
"The hitting was encouraging. We've been speaking about the team I see at practice hitting-wise coming to the game. There were a few shots we hit that were played very well defensively, but still a solid hit," Meadville head coach Renee Ashton said. "This game is just one pitch at a time. I am proud of them for putting the bat on the ball more."
Conneaut's defense kept the Bulldogs from adding to its run total the rest of the way. Meadville finished with five hits.
The Bulldogs, usually an efficient defense team, made five errors in the game. It allowed Conneaut to score three unearned runs.
"We're usually really solid defensively. The ball will be hit hard in the outfield, so it's hard. It is what it is," Ashton said. "I still think we're really good defensively. We need to put it all together."
Meadville is 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the region. The Bulldogs play at General McLane today.
For Conneaut, the Eagles are 4-0 in the region and are set to play at Cathedral Prep today. The Ramblers are also undefeated in the region.
"It's one game at a time. We take care of business whenever we can. Today (Wednesday) we focused on taking care of business against Meadville, tomorrow (Thursday) we have to focus on Prep and Friday we have GM. It's one game at a time," Onderko said. "No matter who the opponent is we have to play tough.
"Having seven seniors and they've been going through this region for the last three years has made a huge difference, but we're trying to focus on good team defense, getting the ball in play and making things happen."
Conneaut (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 4-1-1-0, Cook 4-0-0-0, Shepard 4-2-3-0, Wise 3-2-2-2, L. Harrington 1-2-0-0, Shrock 4-2-2-6, Barabas 4-0-0-0, Jordan 4-1-0-0, Mihoci 4-0-2-1. Totals 33-10-8-9.
Meadville (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) A. Kregel 2-0-0-0, Ashton 4-1-1-0, Mealy 3-0-0-0, R. Kregel 3-0-1-0, Say 3-1-1-1, Carr 3-0-0-0, Reichel 2-1-2-3, Kightlinger 3-0-0-0, Baker 2-0-0-0, Revel 0-1-0-0. Totals 25-4-5-4.
Conneaut 114 00 4 — 10 10 0
Meadville 000 400 0 — 4 5 5
BATTING
2B: C — Shepard 3; M — Say.
3B: C — Shrock 2; M — Reichel.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Shepard WP 7-5-4-4-4-1; M — R. Kregel LP 7-8-10-7-4-3.
Records: Conneaut 9-1, Meadville 5-3.
