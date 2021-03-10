If it was a best-of-3 series, Meadville would be relaxing instead of preparing for tonight’s District 10 Class 5A title game at the House of Thrills against Region 6 rival Cathedral Prep.
But it is not best-of-3, so a pair of regular- season wins over the Ramblers mean nothing. And the Bulldogs know it’s no small task to beat a team three times in a season, having lost twice to Prep last year before winning the D-10 championship game in matchup No. 3. So when the game tips-off tonight at 7 p.m., expect both teams to leave everything on the court.
“Everybody knows it’s dangerous,” said Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny. “So you have to play your best game at the most important time. The kids know they have to be at their best (tonight).”
The game will come down to star-power vs. man-power.
The Ramblers are led by a pair of standout forwards that, frankly, could start for any team in the district. Liam Galla, a 6-foot-5 senior, will be the highest scoring player in the game with a 15.3 ppg average. He will be joined down low by 6-8 sophomore Khali Horton, who is averaging 13.8 ppg.
In the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 26 at the House of Thrills, the Bulldogs used a fantastic defensive performance to pull out a 53-35 win over Prep. The key was post defense as MASH forced a number of turnovers on the lob inside. As a result, Galla (eight) and Horton (six) combined for just 14 points.
The rematch on Feb. 12 also went to the Bulldogs, this time 63-51. Galla poured in 28, while Horton added 14. However, no other Rambler scored more than three and that gave Meadville the edge. Balance has been a problem for Prep all season as, after Gall and Horton, only Will Innes (5.3 ppg) and Trey Drake (5.0) are scoring at least a handful of points.
“It starts with Galla and Horton with them for sure,” said coach McElhinny. “We have to make sure we take care of our end (on defense) there. They have a deep bench and they are young.
“Yeah, the two big guys inside are a problem. But the bench is talented too.”
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, are loaded with scorers.
Charlie Waid, a 6-2 senior guard, is leading the team with a 12.4 ppg average. He is joined by double-digit scoring senior guards Sam Burchard (12.2 ppg) and Reese Pero (10.6 ppg). Shut one of those three down, and senior guards Matt Panchura (8.9 ppg) and Alex McElhinny (7.7 ppg) or sophomore guard Khalon Simmons (7.1 ppg) are more than capable of picking up the slack.
In the two regular season showdowns, Waid scored 18 points in each. Burchard added 10 in the first and 12 in the rematch, while Pero, after being held to five in Game 1 dropped 10 in the second contest. The trio of Panchura, McElhinny and Simmons combined for 17 in Game 1 and 20 in Game 2.
“We have balanced scoring,” said coach McElhinny. “And we have a strong group of seniors who are very experienced. We have to believe in them. And we are hard to sit on as far as stopping one or two players because they can all score and they all play defense.
“It gives you a chance in any game against anybody.”
And don’t forget about last year’s D-10 championship game.
Meadville entered that clash in exactly the opposite scenario. They were the underdog having lost the two previous meetings. But coach McElhinny had been preparing his team all season for showdown No. 3, knowing full well it was really the only game that mattered. The Bulldogs learned from their previous failures and won the title.
The Ramblers will be looking to pen a similar script.
“There are no secrets in a game like this,” said coach McElhinny. “It comes down to execution and winning battles. And we have to take care of the ball on offense.”
The winner of the District 10 title will advance to a PIAA Class 5A sub-regional to take on either the District 6 or District 9 champion. That game will take place on March 16 at a site and time yet to be decided.