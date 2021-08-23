As the season enters the home stretch, this season’s best pitchers have begun to separate themselves from the pack. Who might emerge as this year’s Cy Young Award favorites? Here are a few names to watch.
American League
Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole’s second season in pinstripes has been one for the ages, and the Yankees ace ranks among the American League’s best in nearly every major category. Cole is allowing fewer than one baserunner per inning (league-leading 0.971 WHIP) while striking out more batters (185, 12.2 per nine innings) than any other AL pitcher, and he also ranks second in wins (11), third in ERA (3.04) and third in Wins Above Replacement for Pitchers (4.4). The one knock on Cole’s case is that he missed two weeks recently after going on the COVID-19 injury list, leaving him slightly behind the other contenders in innings pitched (136.0, 9th in AL).
Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays
Coming off a couple of down years in Arizona, Robbie Ray has put it all together for the Blue Jays and is enjoying the best season of his career. Ray leads the AL in WAR for Pitchers (5.2) and ranks second in ERA (2.79), strikeouts (178), WHIP (1.032) and fourth in innings pitched (145.1). The main factors working against Ray is his 9-5 record and Toronto’s current fourth place position in the AL East, but if he maintains his current pace he’ll remain in the Cy Young conversation until the end.
Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox have an embarrassment of riches in the starting rotation, and Lance Lynn has arguably been the best of the bench. Lynn leads the AL in ERA (2.27) and hits per nine innings (6.695) and ranks second in WAR for Pitchers (4.5) and fifth in strikeouts per nine (10.2). He is also 10-3 and his team is in first place by a wide margin, but Lynn’s candidacy has two big obstacles. One, his counting stats are comparatively low given e’s only thrown 123.2 innings, and two, he could split the vote with fellow starters Lucas Giolito and Carlos Rodón, who are having outstanding seasons of their own.
Zack Greinke, Houston Astros
Don’t sleep on Zach Greinke! The 37-year-old veteran has been a workhorse for Houston and ranks second in the AL in innings pitched (149.2). He’s also tied for second in wins (11), fifth in ERA (3.43) and seventh in WHIP (1.109). The former Cy Young Award winner hasn’t been overpowering hitters — he’s only got 107 strikeouts — but he’s hardly walked anyone and has been one of the best stories of the year for the first-place Astros.
National League
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
If the world was just, we could end this discussion right here and pencil Jacob deGrom in as the presumed NL Cy Young Award winner right now. But it’s not, and thanks to a lingering elbow issue it’s doubtful the Mets ace will pitch again this season. That stinks, because this year deGrom ascended to a level we haven’t seen since Pedro Martinez in his prime. In 15 starts deGrom went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA over 92.0 innings, struck out 146 and posted a WHIP of 0.554. That’s insane, but in essentially half a season worth of action it’s doubtful he’ll earn the Cy Young nod even if he truly was the best pitcher in the NL this year.
Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers
So if not deGrom, then who? Walker Buehler has a strong case, boasting the NL’s best ERA (2.11) among qualifying pitchers while leading the league in win percentage (13-2, .867), ranking second in innings pitched (162.1) and third in strikeouts (170), WHIP (0.930) and WAR for Pitchers (5.4). He’s also the ace for a staff that has collectively won eight Cy Young Awards and has picked up the slack with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw out with elbow soreness.
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
If deGrom getting hurt wasn’t bad enough for Mets fans, seeing one of their former starters blossom with the rival Phillies has to be killer. Wheeler is enjoying the best season of his career by far and currently leads the NL in innings pitched (168.2) and strikeouts (194). His 5.6 WAR for Pitchers is second in the NL and he’s also sixth in ERA (2.77, 6th) and WHIP (0.996,6th). What really sets Wheeler apart is his durability, as he’s one of three NL pitchers to throw three complete games, and one of just two with multiple shutouts.
Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
Buehler and Wheeler are likely the favorites, but Corbin Burnes is a darkhorse whose candidacy can’t be overlooked. The Brewers ace dominates the per inning categories, leading the NL in strikeouts per nine (12.4) and walks per nine (1.63) while ranking second in ERA (2.13) and WHIP (0.913). He’s also leading a Brewers team that has dominated the NL Central, helping Milwaukee to the fourth best record in baseball behind only the Giants, Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.