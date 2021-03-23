Grove City College is among the schools hosting an abbreviated spring football season and a pair of Crawford County graduates are taking advantage.
Cochranton’s Curtis Freyermuth and Meadville’s Luke Sherrod are playing for the Wolverines.
Freyermuth is sophomore inside linebacker. Sherrod is a senior offensive guard.
Sherrod started at right tackle in 2019 and is Grove City’s lone returning starter on the offensive line.
Freyermuth was one of the league’s top freshman defensive players in 2019. He had 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.
The Wolverines opened their five-game season on Friday with a 37-14 win over Saint Vincent. Freyermuth had six tackles in the win, while Sherrod played right guard and helped the Wolverines produce 525 yards of offense.
Grove City is back in action on Thursday at Carnegie Mellon. The Wolverines host Westminster on April 9 and travel to Geneva on April 16. They will play a Presidents Athletic Conference crossover game on April 23 against an opponent yet to be determined.