The Crawford Christian Academy boys soccer team is three weeks into the regular season and is living up to head coach Steven Mattocks’ expectations.
The Chargers are currently 5-1 and about halfway through their regular season schedule.
In previous years, the team has performed at a high standard. They posted a 14-0 regular season record last year and advanced to the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament in Xenia, Ohio. In 2019, the team went 16-3-1.
“We are looking to continue to build on the success of the previous two seasons. We have established a pretty good, positive culture on our soccer team,” Mattocks said. “We stress commitment, character, courage, and class as our core values, and we intend to continue stressing those points.”
Four seniors from last year’s squad left big holes for the Chargers. Caleb Mattocks, Rhett Sanderson, Joe Tyson and Tyler Bailey were pivotal to the team’s recent success.
“Caleb was our leading scorer the previous four seasons. Rhett was a tenacious defensive midfielder and Joe was a speedy forward who had a knack for scoring timely goals,” Mattocks said. “Tyler was a steady, solid center fullback. All four will be missed.”
Mattocks is expecting big things out of his senior class — Conner Dahl, Camden Maynard, Ben Henry, Gavin Holeva and Josey Campbell.
“Gavin, a two-year starter, will be the lone senior in the young, inexperienced fullback corps. Maynard is back for his second year as starting goalkeeper,” Mattocks said. “He has good hands and good judgement on balls in the air.
“We are also anticipating a big season from junior forward Ben Wise. He was the second leading scorer on the team last season. He has a great skill set and a nose for goal.”
Dahl moved from holding midfielder to attacking midfielder and is seeing success in an attack role. Henry moved from outside midfielder to holding midfielder and has adapted well, Mattocks said.
“We are looking forward to how the team comes together, how the seniors and newcomers mesh, and to see if we can continue to play a good, attractive, exciting brand of soccer,” Mattocks said.
The Chargers are scheduled to play next on Tuesday at Mentor Christian in Mentor, Ohio.