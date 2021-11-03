XENIA, OHIO — Crawford Christian Academy went 1-2 at the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament last week to conclude the Chargers’ season at 14-5 overall.
Twenty-four teams, divided into groups of eight, participated in the tournament.
The Chargers played Grace Academy (Hagerstown, Maryland), on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and lost 4-1. Grace held a 2-1 lead at halftime and added two second half goals to keep the Chargers at bay. Crawford Christian’s lone goal was by Ben Wise with an assist from Conner Dahl.
On Thursday, Crawford Christian beat Christian Community School (Grafton, Ohio) 4-3. Dahl scored one goal in the first half, assisted by Ben Henry.
In the second half, Dahl and Wise each scored a goal. An own goal by Christian Community School gave the Chargers a 4-1 lead. Two late goals allowed Christian Community to cut the deficit to 4-3, but they would get no closer.
“After building a 4-1 lead, we conceded two late goals. Up until that point, we’d been playing a good, solid match,” Crawford Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks said.
On Friday, the Cincinnati Fire downed the Chargers 1-0 on a last-minute goal.
“We played a nearly perfect game, but couldn’t get one past their keeper,” Mattocks said. “We played with heart, passion and skill. It was probably our best 79 minutes of soccer for the season.”
Titus Allen and Wise were named to the all-tournament team.
The game was the last for seniors Dahl, Henry, Camdyn Maynard, Gavin Holeva, Josy Campbell and student manager Reed Oakes.
“This group of seniors went 53-20-1 with 10 of the losses coming in their freshman season,” Mattocks said. “They represented the school extremely well and will be missed.”