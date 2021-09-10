LINESVILLE – Crawford Christian Academy used a big second half to down the Conneaut Eagles 4-1 in a non-region game at Conneaut Area High School on Thursday.
A little over twenty minutes into the match the Eagles were the first on the board scoring off a penalty kick from junior Nolan Rados to put CASH up 1-0. That lead didn’t last long as Crawford Christian’s Kodi Flint answered two minutes later from off an assist from Ben Henry to tie the game.
Not long after, junior Daniel Button had one of the best looks CASH would have the rest of the day, but Crawford Christian’s goalkeeper Camden Maynard made a highlight-reel save.
Crawford Christian’s Connor Dahl scored off Gavin Holvea’s corner kick late in the first half to give the Chargers a 2-1 lead at halftime.
“The first half was rough. I’m super happy my teammates were able to rally after going down and scoring twice in that first half,” CCA forward Ben Wise said. “The second half we came out pretty strong. They came at us but we fought back and eventually my teammates set me up and I was able to put them in.”
Wise scored two goals in the second half with assists from Hannah Mattocks and Adam Anderzejczak, respectively
“It’s always a good contest. Coach Hinterleiter over there is doing a great job,” Crawford Christian head coach Steven Mattocks said. “We had a really good game with them last year. I was expecting a good competitive game. It’s nice to come out here and play some good competition so I always look to find games like CASH so we can be tested.
“My guys played well and they put together a good solid effort. After we fell behind we rallied and we put together some really good stretches of soccer. I’m pleased with the effort. We want to keep building. We’re not there yet because we can keep going to another level beyond where we’re at now.”
It was a hard fought battle from two talented teams that are both trying to navigate the challenges that present itself to any team at the start of a fresh season.
“We had a good game the other day that we won 13-0. Today we were just off and we didn’t play as a team,” Conneaut head coach Scott Hinterleiter said. “When we started last week we had twelve kids. Going into today’s game we had eighteen with six brand new. We are playing with new kids out there. We went into Mercer last week and took twelve guys down there. We had to quit the game at half time because I had two guys hurt.”
Conneaut had more shots on goal (12) in favor of Crawford Christian’s nine. Both goalies Eagles Kayden Ransom and Crawford Christian’s Maynard had eight saves.
Conneaut (1-1) is scheduled to play at Girard on Saturday in a non-region game.
Crawford Christian Academy (3-0) will play at Jamestown, N.Y. against Chautauqua Christian today.