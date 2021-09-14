The Cambridge Springs football game on Friday in addition to several other events have been cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases at the school.
PENNCREST School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool said in a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page that “After a review of school data and consultation with the PA Department of Health, a school closure is necessary.”
The letter also states all on-site and off-site athletics and afterschool activities are canceled.
The Cambridge football team will go two weeks without an opponent. They were supposed to play Northwestern last week the game but was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Other events canceled include two golf matches, two girls soccer games, two volleyball games and a cross country meet.
Athletic events are scheduled to resume on September 20th.