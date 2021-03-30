Marcus Sasser erupted for a game-high 20 points as No. 2 Houston slipped past No. 11 Oregon State, 67-61, in the Midwest Region Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The win advances the Cougars to the Final Four for the first time since 1984, a year in which Houston reached the national championship but fell to the John Thompson Jr.-coached Georgetown Hoyas.
“The toughest team won, and that was us today,” Houston’s Quentin Grimes said. “(It’s) the best feeling in the world knowing that we haven’t been to the Final Four since I think 1984. Just to bring it back to the city of Houston, that all I wanted for my teammates and me, this whole team, and the city.”
Houston (28-3), which owns an 11-game win streak, plays the winner of Monday’s No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Arkansas matchup on Saturday in the Final Four. The Bears-Razorbacks contest was still being played at the time of publication.
Houston led by 17 points at the end of the first half and maintained its hold on the game until late in the second when Oregon State chipped away at its deficit.
Warith Alatishe’s dunk with 4:48 to play brought the Beavers within three points of tying the score at 55, and Gianni Hunt did so a minute later with a 3-pointer.
Grimes made a 3-pointer two possessions later to give the Cougars the go-ahead lead. Grimes finished with 18 points while DeJon Jarreau added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Cougars of the American Athletic Conference.
Houston shot 20 of 62 (32.3 percent) from the floor including going 11-for-32 (34.4 percent) from behind the arc.
Monday’s loss ends a remarkable run by the Beavers that saw them ride a six-game win streak into the Elite Eight. Selected to finish last in the Pac-12 by select members of the conference’s press, Oregon State (20-13) claimed its first Pac-12 Tournament title in school history earlier this month.
Maurice Calloo paced the Beavers with 13 points to go with five rebounds. Ethan Thompson contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Beavers shot 22 of 47 (46.8 percent) from the field and went 11 of 20 (55 percent) from the free-throw line.
Oregon State defeated five-seed Tennessee, four-seed Oklahoma State and nine-seed Loyola-Chicago during their march to face Houston.
Houston eased past 15-seed Cleveland State, 87-56, in its tournament opener before nabbing a three-point win against Rutgers. The Cougars defeated 11-seed Syracuse, 62-46, on Saturday to advance to the Elite Eight.