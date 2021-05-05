Meadville’s track and field teams braved slippery track conditions in a dual meet against Corry on Tuesday at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex.
Amid a steady rain for most of the meet, both the boys (76.5-72.5) and girls (95-55) lost to the Beavers in the Region 2 matchup.
“Between the weather and not being able to do some things, especially in the jumping area because of all the water, it was a rough day. The boys score came down to the last relay,” Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. “There was a lot of events where they would sweep the top three or we would sweep, so the whole meet was back and forth for the boys.”
Rainwater accumulated in the runway leading into the jumping pits during the boys and girls triple jump. Despite athletes and coaches best efforts to clear the water, about half the runway was under standing water. The water inhibited some athletes performances, but not everyone.
Khalon Simmons won the triple jump with a mark of 39-4.5, one of three events he won on the day. He also won the long jump (20-3.5) and anchored the winning 4x100 relay.
“It was a good day, even with the rain, but I think I jumped pretty well. I didn’t run that well, but the 4x100 did catch a nice win today, which was nice because we don’t really get them a lot,” Simmons said. “It was a fun day even though the rain can slow you down some.”
The rain can also make for dangerous track conditions. In the 200-meter run, Corry’s Bryce Maleski won the event, but as he crossed the finish line slipped and suffered a major knee injury.
“I’m hoping the boy from Corry will be okay. It was very scary,” Lynn said. “I know it scared some kids from doing different things because of the weather and everything.”
Other winners for the boys was the 4x100 team consisting of Simmons, Alex Kinder, Ryan Ashe and Martavious Stout. They narrowly beat Corry 46.83-47.41.
Ashe also won the pole vault with a height of 8-6.
Max Dillaman was a double winner for the Bulldogs in the 3,200-meter run (10:52:56) and the 1,600-meter run (4:54).
Chaz Chambers won the 110-meter hurdles in 19.1 seconds.
In past meets, Lynn will move athletes into different events to score more team points, but Tuesday was more about the individuals.
“Today we didn’t move them around as much. I knew Corry had a strong team so we actually had some kids run where they needed to just to make districts,” Lynn said. “Not everyone fared well in the rain, but there was still some decent times overall.”
One example was Riley Fronce.
“Riley only ran the 3,200 today because she wants to concentrate on that,” Lynn said. “She will typically do three or four events for us.”
Fronce won the 3,200 in 12:35:05, a time she “very pleased” with.
“I was very happy with my time today. I think the weather pushed me more, honestly,” Fronce said. “I seem to do better in terrible weather as I’ve seen in my times at other races.”
Other winners for the girls included Jaidyn Ramirez in pole vault (7-0) and Sydney Burchard in javelin (94-11). Burchard also won on the track, posting a 13.2 second 100-meter dash time.
Adelaide Phillis won the 400-meter-run (1:06:70) and Elena Lucas won the 200-meter dash (28.64.)
“The girls overall score was a little more rough, but we still had some really good times considering the weather,” Lynn said. “We’ll get a few more qualified for districts.”
With the loss, the boys dropped to 1-3 on the season and 0-3 in the region. The girls are now 2-2 overall and 1-2 in region action.
There are only two dual meets left in the season and athletes hope to peak at or near the district meet. Lynn believes most of the kids are heading in that direction.
“The kids are not complaining about being hurt or sore or anything right now,” Lynn said. “They’re really competing hard too, so that’s a nice thing to see.”
Simmons is one of the few whose body is starting to feel the effects of the season.
“To be frank, I think I’m going backwards,” Simmons said. “My body is getting a little worse as the season goes on, but we’re a young team this year and we don’t have a lot of seniors so we’re just trying to develop and get better.”
Fronce, who hopes to qualify for the state meet this season, said her body feels great.
“I think I’m peaking at the right time. At the beginning of the season I was hurting more, but I think I’ve taught myself to overcome that mental thought,” Fronce said. “Now I’ve broken those thoughts and overcome it.”
The Meadville track and field teams are back in action on May 11 at Warren High School.