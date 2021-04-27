STATE COLLEGE — Queens, New York, native Jaheam Cornwall and Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry will both attempt to make their mark as first-year arrivals to the Nittany Lions’ basketball program next season.
On Friday, Cornwall became Shrewsberry’s first transfer portal commitment since Shrewsberry was named head coach last month. The move gives Shrewsberry a battle-tested guard who’s accumulated four years of collegiate experience at Gardner-Webb University.
Cornwall, who is 6-feet and 175 pounds, credited Shrewsberry’s vision of the program, and familiarity with Penn State assistant Mike Farrelly with cementing his decision to play his final season in State College.
Farrelly coached at Long Island-based Hofstra for eight seasons, his final as acting head coach.
“When I spoke to Coach (Micah) Shrewsberry, and Coach (Mike) Farrelly, they built a relationship with me,” Cornwall said over the weekend. “Knowing Coach Farrelly from Hofstra, being a New York kid, I like his work ethic, and I like what they presented for Penn State.”
Despite helping lead Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Connecticut) to two National Prep Championships Final Four appearances and accumulating a 71-11 in two years, Cornwall wasn’t heavily recruited coming out of high school.
“My options were as high as Atlantic-10 (Conference),” Cornwall said.
Cornwall’s 783 points ranked sixth all-time at Putnam Science Academy, and his 381 assists and 139 3-pointers rank second all-time with the program.
“You don’t judge a book by its cover,” Putnam Science Academy coach Tom Espinosa said on Monday of Cornwall being undersized and under-recruited in high school.
As a member of the Mustangs, Cornwall played alongside Maryland’s Eric Ayala, Hamidou Diallo of the Detroit Pistons and former UConn player Mamadou Diarra.
“I’ve never seen a kid who is such a natural leader,” Espinosa said. “The kids just respected him. People just follow him… I’ve never seen a guy — especially the years we had him, we had a lot of different personalities — and he was able to handle it and lead us.”
Espinosa was hired at Putnam Science Academy in 2002, and he has led the basketball program since its inception in 2007.
“I’ve never had a better leader than Jaheam Cornwall,” Espinosa said. “He was a special player for us… (Penn State) is getting a great kid. In two years at a boarding school, we didn’t have one issue with him.”
Espinosa said Cornwall was recently nominated to be inducted into Putnam Science Academy’s sports hall of fame.
Cornwall played in 120 games — with 71 starts — at Gardner-Webb and averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest. He shot 43.8% from the field and 81% from the free-throw line during his four years with the Runnin’ Bulldogs. During the 2019-20 season, Cornwall’s 44.4% from behind the arc (87 of 196) ranked sixth nationally among Division I players.
Cornwall has yet to visit Penn State’s campus, but he has spoken with a few current Nittany Lions’ players. He recalled a recent short interaction with Penn State center John Harrar, who recently announced his return to the program after withdrawing from the NCAA transfer portal.
“We had a brief conversation — he welcomed me to the family,” Cornwall said. “I can tell he’s the type of guy who is going to challenge me from Day One. Those are the good teammates.”
Even with four years of collegiate experience and proficiency at his position, Cornwall said he’s eager to grow even more at his new college home, and he intends to take full advantage of all the experience offers.
“Really, I just want to transform my whole game from when I get on campus,” he said. “Whether that’s eating right, or creating habits in the gym, just getting that professional work ethic at a high level is really my main goal.”
Penn State is two years removed from a 21-win season in which the Nittany Lions were poised to earn a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011, but the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the Nittany Lions season.
Last year under interim head coach Jim Ferry — now head coach at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County — Penn State went 11-14 and reached the second round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.
Cornwall’s observed the level of competition in the Big Ten from afar in North Carolina, and along with Shrewsberry, he hopes to ensure both of their first seasons at Penn State are successful.
“It’s a great league,” he said. “Every night you have to go out there and perform. The ones who perform are going to be the most prepared, and you have to show up every night.”