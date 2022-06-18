Conneaut girls lacrosse midfielder Rylee Jones won Region 1 Player of the Year after District 10 released its all region teams on Friday.
After leading the team with 51 goals this season, Jones capped off her senior season after guiding the Lady Eagles to an 11-6 record and was a monumental part in helping the team win its second consecutive District 10 championship. The Lady Eagles eventually fell to Chartiers Valley in the first round of the in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Jones was one of five Conneaut players to make first team. Attacks Victoria Medrick and Sydney Phillips, midfielder Jocelyn Denihan and defender Alayna Ott also made the team. Medrick netted 38 goals while Denihan and Phillips recorded 22 goals each. Like Jones, Denihan and Phillips completed their senior campaigns while Medrick and Ott will return to the team after finishing their freshman and sophomore years, respectively.
The Lady Eagles were also well-represented in the second team as well. Three players, midfielder Jacqui Detelich, defender Amanda Gillette and goalie Nicole Hazen, were a part of the team.
Crawford County also had a few representatives on the boys side. Overall, four Meadville players earned a spot on the first team: attack Michael Mahoney, midfielder Brandon Cornell, defender Alan Schwab and faceoff specialist Isaak Hornstein. Additionally, defender Nick Kaste was the Bulldogs’ only representative on the second team. All five players completed their senior seasons and were a vital part of the Bulldogs team that made it to the District 10 championship. Meadville eventually fell to Cathedral Prep in the championship game.
Conneaut also had one player make second team: senior midfielder Nate Turner. In 15 games, Turner recorded 33 points (22 goals and 11 assists) and 185 ground balls.
Attack Eric Hindman of Cathedral Prep won Player of the Year.
