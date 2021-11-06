Conneaut downed Villa Maria in four sets -- 25-15, 16-25, 31-29, 25-23 -- at Meadville Area Senior High School today to claim its third consecutive Class 3A District 10 title.
Junior outside hitter Kaylee Mattera stuffed the stat sheet with 28 kills, six digs, four blocks and two aces. Sylvia Prebor had a double-double with 11 blocks and 1 0kills. Jaelyn Blood added 11 blocks.
Senior Rylee Jones dug 16 balls and freshman Lainie Harrington added seven kills.
Conneaut will play in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced.
See Monday's Meadville Tribune for the full story.