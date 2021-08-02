The Conneaut Area Senior High trap shooting team had a successful season.
The Eagles won the Pennsylvania State Tournament and sent six shooters to the national tournament.
“It was a great year. They all did a heck of a job,” CASH head coach Bruce Lawson said. “They put in a lot of time and work.”
On June 26 at Elysburg, Pa, CASH outperformed 22 other schools in the team tournament to win the state championship. The team hit 481 out of 500 targets. Connellsville Area High School and Fort LeBoeuf came in second and third with scores of 473 and 468, respectively. Cambridge Springs, Maplewood, Saegertown and Cochranton placed fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth.
In Lawson’s five years as head coach of the Eagles, this is the best team he has had.
“This was the most talented team I’ve had. We should be good next year too,” Lawson said. “We’re only losing two seniors.”
After winning the state title, the team took six individuals to the national tournament at the Mason Trap Association in Mason, Mich. from July 8 to 11. Making the trip was Trevor Raney, Derek Chiocco, Melanie McDonald, Ryan Green, Matthew McDonald and Brandon Medrick. Lawson and Keith Chiocco also traveled as coaches.
Medrick, Matthew McDonald and Green made the finals and placed in the top 300 out of about 2,500 total shooters, Lawson said. It was Matthew McDonald’s second trip to nationals because we also went in 2019.
Lawson called the trip a “great experience” for the kids and the coaches too.
Beyond the impressive spring season for the Eagles, the team also won the French Creek Valley Trap Shooting League in the fall. Competing in the league was Cambridge Springs, CASH, Cochranton and Saegertown.