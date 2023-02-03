When Conneaut and Meadville played on Jan. 16, it was a 44-point blowout in favor of the Eagles. Thursday's matchup at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills was anything but a blowout.
Meadville battled hard and despite trailing by 11 early in the third quarter — rallied to cut Conneaut's lead to one in the fourth. Ultimately, the Eagles made enough plays to beat Meadville 46-41.
"They came after us tonight, had a lot of energy and were tenacious. They were doing everything they could to win," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "They tried to slow the game down. They packed their zone in and we stumbled with it in the second half, but we have to win games like this."
The Meadville defensive zone was tough to penetrate. The Bulldogs clamped down on passing lanes and didn't make life easy on their cross-county rival.
Conneaut opened the second half with two buckets to lead 31-20, but it was all the 'Dogs allowed in the quarter.
"We have been working on our zone and our communication. Communication is key on defense, whether it is man or zone," Meadville head coach Jason Longo said. "We put Alex (Gallagher) in the middle and she was talking and being a leader for us on defense. They did a fantastic job. We are undersized, but we had communication and were in passing lanes with active hands — I am very proud."
Meadville began to slowly chip away at the deficit. Gallagher made a layup before sophomore guard Marlaya McCoy made a couple baskets.
Then, McCoy hit a 3-pointer with about a minute left in the quarter before stealing a ball and going the length of the floor. She converted her layup to tie the game. McCoy scored 11 of her 13 points in the quarter.
"These kids did a fantastic job tonight. CASH is one of the top teams in the region and we held our ground and we grinded," Longo said. "There were a couple times we could have let the game get away from us, but we didn't let it. We regrouped and we stayed in the game the whole time."
A handful of Meadville turnovers early in the final quarter allowed Conneaut to gain an edge, but freshman Megan Puleio drilled a 3-pointer and cut the Conneaut lead to 40-39. The Eagles scored the next four points before an Aliviah Ashton midrange-jumper cut the lead back to three.
Conneaut's Lainie Harrington made both of her free throws on an one-and-one opportunity to give her team a five-point cushion with about 30 seconds left to play.
"We tried to tell the girls afterwards that not every win will be an easy, smooth sailing win. You have to understand that teams are going to come after you, they're going to give their best effort and we need the mental toughness and patience to outlast that," Krankota said. "We made some smart plays and it came down to us making the right plays at the right time."
Meadville fell to 5-12 overall and 1-5 with the loss. The Bulldogs were led by McCoy with 13 points and five steals. Puleio added 11 points. Gallagher scored five points and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
"We played really good team ball tonight. We worked on sharing the ball a lot more, looking up and seeing each and every one of our teammates. Not saying we did it every time, but we did our best and we played a lot better than we have in past games against CASH or Warren," Gallagher said. "I am proud of how we worked together tonight."
The Bulldogs will play at Corry on Monday.
Conneaut was paced by Harrington with 22 points. The sophomore stuffed the stat sheet with nine rebounds, five steals and four assists. Hannah Brady added nine points, six rebounds and two steals.
"You've gotta go through these moments of adversity to get ready for the playoffs," Krankota said. "The girls weren't happy with how they played, but we give a ton of credit to Meadville. They improved a ton since we saw them last month. Credit to coach Longo and his girls. This game gave us a great experience and hopefully good prep for these next couple weeks."
Conneaut will host Franklin Monday for another Region 5 matchup.
Conneaut (46)
L. Harrington 10 2-2 22, Brady 4 1-3 9, Poff 2 2-6 6, Detelich 1 0-0 3, Co. Perrye 1 0-0 3, E. Harrington 1 0-0 3.
Totals 19 5-11 46.
Meadville (41)
Puleio 4 2-5 11, McCoy 6 0-0 13, Burchard 2 0-0 5, Gallagher 2 1-4 5, Ashton 2 0-2 4, Watkins 1 0-0 3.
Totals 17 3-11 41.
Conneaut;12;15;4;15;—;46
Meadville;8;12;11;10;—;41
3-point goals: Conneaut — Detelich, E. Harrington, Co. Perrye; Meadville — Burchard, Puleio, McCoy.
Records: Conneaut 11-7, 4-2 Region 5; Meadville 5-12, 1-5 Region 5.
