The closing of Conneaut Area Senior High School will not impact the start of the winter sports season.
Teams will be allowed to practice during the shutdown, which will allow them to meet the minimum requirement of 15 practices before a game. Though practices are still on, several scrimmages scheduled have been canceled.
The following scrimmages cannot be played:
• Today: CASH at Lakeview, boys basketball scrimmage.
• Tuesday: Maplewood boys and Saegertown girls basketball scrimmages.
Teams are permitted to compete on Friday, the first day of the winter sports season. The boys and girls basketball teams play in the Franklin Tip Off Tournament on Friday and the wrestling team opens the season on Saturday at the Greenville Classic.
The school district said students will return to school on Dec. 13 to resume traditional classes. All other buildings in the district remain open.