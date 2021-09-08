LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Lady Eagles girls volleyball team lost its season opener to Sharpsville (16-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-19, 15-3).
The non-region loss served as Conneaut’s season and home opener.
Leading the team in kills was junior outside hitter Kaylee Mattera with 13. She also added ten service points, three aces and three blocks.
Junior Sylvia Prebor added eight kills and two blocks. Amber Clark, a senior, accumulated 27 assists and 12 service points.
The team will search for its first win on Thursday at General McLane in a non-region match.