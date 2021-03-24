Dan Wielobob started his day by getting a COVID-19 shot and ended it by nabbing the largest crappie he had ever seen.
Wielobob and his wife Cheryl began their Friday, Feb. 12, by getting the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. When they returned to their Conneaut Lake area home in the afternoon, Wielobob decided to go ice fishing at Lake Wilhelm, despite the late start.
“It was almost too late to go out but I decided to go anyways. It was almost like the shot gave me an energy boost or something,” Wielobob said. “I went to Lake Wilhelm, which is a good half-hour away from here, and by the time I walked across the lake and got fishing it was probably 4:30 (p.m.) before I started.”
Despite living much closer to Conneaut Lake, Wielobob prefers Wilhelm. He does most of his ice fishing on the Mercer County lake.
And it’s a good thing he does.
“I started catching crappies right away,” Wielobob said. “I caught one over 15 inches and then maybe a minute later I caught the 20-incher.”
The fish was bigger than any crappie he had ever seen, though he wasn’t sure exactly how big it was.
“I was excited pulling it out of the water. I took three or four pictures inside the shanty with my iPhone trying to hold it up to my bucket for a size comparison,” Wielobob said. “ I fished a while longer because they were hitting.”
At the end of the day, Wielobob left the lake with 20 crappie, including the monster.
“On my way home I called a friend up and told him about this big crappie I caught so I went to show it to him. His eyes just about fell out of his head when he saw me pull it out of the bucket,” Wielobob said. “He said, ‘You better get that weighed because it has to be a 4-pound fish.’”
Wielobob called another friend, Bob Kesslar, who called John O’Grady. O’Grady is the owner of Al’s Melons in Conneaut Lake and has certified scales at the business. Despite it being after hours, Kesslar and O’Grady met Wielobob at Al’s Melons to see exactly how big the fish was.
“On a certified scale the fish was 4.02 pounds and the state record is 4.288. You actually need to beat a previous record by at least 2 ounces so someone would need almost a 4.5 pound crappie to beat the record,” Wielobob said. “The one I had was actually longer than the record though. Mine was 20 inches and the record is 19.25, so it was a good 3/4 inches longer.”
The state record is held by Richard Pino of Covington. Pino caught his crappie in 2000 at Hammond Lake in Tioga County.
Although Wielobob’s crappie just barely missed new state record territory, he will likely qualify for a state angler record.
“I sent in the paperwork and some pictures. I don’t know exactly what it is, maybe a patch or a certificate,” Wielobob said. “The requirements for a crappie were like 10 inches and 1 pound, 4 ounces so it was way over the requirements.”
What did Wielobob do the day after getting the largest crappie he’d seen in his 60-year angling career? He went back to Lake Wilhelm.
“I went out there bright and early the next day to see how they were hitting and you couldn’t hardly believe it, but I couldn’t catch a fish. I think I hit the right spot at the right time and the fish were there,” Wielobob said. “I never really thought it was possible to get a 20-inch crappie in this area because we have a short season for fish to grow.
“Now every time I go out I think ‘maybe I’ll get one a little bigger.’”