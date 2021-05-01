LINESVILLE — Conneaut boys lacrosse dropped a close one (8-7) to McDowell on Friday.
Nathaniel Turner led the Eagles in goals with four. Anthony Grebiner, Mawell Waring and Caden Nicolls each added one goal.
At goalie, Jesse Orr recorded 14 saves.
The loss gives Conneaut a 2-7 record on the season.
Meadville rolls Fairview
Meadville rattled off 11 unanswered goals to knock off upset-minded Fairview, 13-2, on Wednesday in a weather-shortened District 10 boys lacrosse game at Bender Field.
Mike Mahoney scored five goals to lead the Bulldogs (7-2) to their fifth straight win.
Fairview scored the game’s first goal and then tied at 2 in the first quarter before the Bulldogs started rolling.
Andrew Derlink and Brandon Cornell added two goals each. Johnny English, Isaak Hornstein, Tim Plyler and Alan Schwab each scored for Meadville. Derlink and Andy Houser each dished out two assists. The game was called in the fourth period due to lightning.
The Bulldogs return to action on Monday at Conneaut.
English had five groundballs and Justin Agnew had seven groundballs and Bricen Jones picked up the win in goal.
Girls lacrosse
CASH wins 2OT thriller
YOUNGSVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team won a double-overtime thriller at Boardman high school on Friday.
Boardman held a 8-4 lead at halftime, but the Eagles held them scoreless in the second half and scored four more goals to even the score. After a scoreless first overtime period, Camy Seman scored the game winner with a minute left in double-overtime.
Rylee Jones led the team with six goals. Seman finished with two and Sydney Phillips added one goal to go with two assists.
At goalie, Nicole Hazen recorded 16 saves.
Conneaut advanced to 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in region play.
Boys volleyball
‘Dogs stay undefeated
ERIE - Meadville continued its undefeated season with a win at Erie First Christian in three sets (25-14, 25-9, 25-7) on Friday in region boys volleyball action.
Jackson Decker paced the Bulldogs in kills with 10 while Charlie Waid added nine and Julian Jones added seven.
Jones led the team in digs with ten.
The Bulldogs are now 9-0 on the season.
Meadville JV also won in two sets.