PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Conneaut Area Junior Legion boys baseball team is heading to the state tournament after their 5-2 win against Monroeville Legion Post 820 on Tuesday.
The team tallied 13 hits in the win. Gavin White, Wyatt Kornman, Will Schell and Ethan Stright each had multiple hits in the win. White went 4-for-4 at the plate.
On the mound, Dawson Thomas pitched six innings. Thomas struck out ten and allowed two runs off of five hits. White closed the game in relief.
Conneaut will be the No. 3 seed in the state tournament, which starts Saturday in Berwick.
The team advanced to the final game against Monroeville after an 11-7 win against Millcreek on Friday, a 5-1 loss to Connellsville on Sunday and a 5-2 win against Marion Center on Monday.
In the game against Millcreek, Thomas got the start on the mound. He struck out four batters in four innings. Stright, White, Thomas, and Greg Klink each scored two runs on the day.
Against Connellsville, Kornman pitched six innings. He allowed five runs off of nine hits. Schell led the team at the playe with a 2-for-4 performance.
In Monday’s game against Marion Center, Schell pitched nearly six innings and struck out four batters. The game was tied at 2s in the top of the seventh before Conneaut rallied to win the game. Klink, White and Thomas each had one hit in the game.