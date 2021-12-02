Just a few hours after the Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) announced their All-Atlantic Region teams, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released their 2021 all-region squads. It turned out to be a major awards haul for the Golden Eagle volleyball team, who placed three on the AVCA Atlantic Region team, including AVCA Atlantic Region Freshman of the Year Cassidy Snider.
Snider wase among the 20 names on the All-Atlantic Region squad on Wednesday afternoon, earning herself a shot at All-American status. Snider is the first to win the regional freshman of the year award since 2014.
One of the dominant offensive performers in the Atlantic Region and the nation this year, Snider ranks 11th in NCAA Division II in kills with an average of 4.24 kills per set. The freshman was named the PSAC West Rookie of the Year and First Team All-PSAC West on Nov. 18, and since then helped lead the Golden Eagles to their first PSAC championship since 2010 as well as a bid in the NCAA Atlantic Regional. Her 462 total kills ranks fifth in the nation, and her 4.62 points per set average ranks 15th in NCAA Division II. Not just an offensive player, Snider ranks second on the Golden Eagles with 11 kill-dig double-doubles as well, as she averages 2.35 digs per set.