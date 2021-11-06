The Conneaut Eagles boys cross country team will compete at the PIAA championship meet for the first time in program history.
As a team, Conneaut finished second at last week’s District 10 championship to qualify for the state meet in Class 2A.
Jordan Kullen and Simeon Fletcher finished ninth and tenth to pace the Eagles. Dylan Fletcher crossed the finish line in 21st, Zach Wheeler in 23rd and Nathaniel Turner in 31st.
After last week’s race, head coach Kris Cornell said the team is better suited to hilly courses. The course at the district meet is very flat, but the course in Hershey today is a hilly one that should play to the Eagles’ strengths.
Also in class 2A, Meadville’s Max Dillaman will make the trip to Hershey. Dillaman, a sophomore, made the trip last year and placed 50th (18:03).
Several runners in Class 1A will represent Crawford County.
For the girls, Saegertown’s Paige Fuller qualified with a seventh place finish at district’s last week (20:56). It is the senior’s first trip to the state meet.
On the boys side on Class 1A, Cochranton and Cambridge Springs are each sending two runners to Hershey.
Hunter Spaid, for Cambridge, placed third at the district meet (18:01). He qualified for states in 2019, but did not advance last season. He will be joined by teammate Corbin Lehner who finished 13th at districts. Lehner also advanced in 2019.
For Cochranton, Chase Miller and Kyler Woolstrum will head to Hershey. Miller, a junior, has been to the state meet in all three years of his career. He finished in 30th last season. Today will be Woolstrum’s first state championship appearance.
Sam Hetrick, of Saegertown, will make the trip with Fuller to represent the Panthers. Hetrick placed 25th at last year’s state meet.