LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles lost a Region 5 battle 23-16 against Franklin on Friday at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
The Eagles held a 16-9 led at halftime but failed to score any second half points. The Knights scored twice in the third quarter to pull away and held on for a win.
Offensively, Braden Groover led the Eagles with 102 rushing yards. Dylan Lehman added 31 and Logan Groover ran for 46.
On the defensive side of the ball, Lehamn recorded 10 tackles and one forced fumble.
Logan Groover had six tackles while Braden Groover had three.
Franklin earned its first win and is 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Conneaut dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in region play. The Eagles will go on the road next week to play the Meadville Bulldogs (3-2) at Bender Field.