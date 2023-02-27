FARRELL — The Conneaut girls basketball team beat Franklin 42-22 in a District 10 Class 4A quarterfinal game at Farrell High School on Saturday.
It was the first playoff win in Conneaut Area Senior High School history. Conneaut is now 1-4 in the postseason since the program's first season in 2012-13.
After a tight first half in which Conneaut led 21-15 at halftime, the Eagles defense stymied Franklin in the second half. Conneaut outscored the Knights 21-7 in the second half.
Sophomore guard Lainie Harrington led the way with 20 points and six rebounds. Hannah Brady scored 11 points. Morgan Poff tallied seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
Conneaut will move to the semifinal round and play No. 1 seed Fairview at Meadville Area Senior High School on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Franklin (22)
Boal 2 3-4 7, Adams 2 0-0 6, Ja. Blum 1 1-2 3, Je. Blum 0 2-2 2, Hicks 1 0-0 2, Curry 1 0-1 2.
Totals 7 5-8 22.
Conneaut (42)
L. Harrington 8 4-9 20, Brady 5 1-2 11, Poff 3 1-1 7, E. Harrington 1 0-0 2, Detelich 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 6-13 42.
Franklin;8;7;3;4;—;22
Conneaut;9;12;10;11;—;42
3-point goals: Franklin — Adams 2.
