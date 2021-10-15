LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles girls volleyball team got its revenge in front of a boisterous crowd and earned its fourth consecutive Region 5 title in the process.
The Eagles swept the Meadville Bulldogs 3-0 (25-22), (25-9), (25-16) at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Thursday.
It was the second matchup of the season between the two rivals. Meadville bested Conneaut 3-1 at the House of Thrills on Sept. 28.
“I would be lying if there wasn’t a little bit of revenge bubbling under the surface tonight. They were not happy with how they played when they went to Meadville’s building. They played uncharacteristic volleyball and Meadville took advantage of that, which you expect from a team as talented and well coached as Meadville,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “We gave them opportunity after opportunity and they kept jamming the ball down our throats so we came in here and wanted to do the same exact thing tonight and I think mission accomplished, at least for now.”
Conneaut started the game shaky. It was senior night, a chance to stick it to their arch-rival and the region title was up for grabs — so there were some early nerves to fight through.
“Once we settled and regained our composure we played well,” Krankota said. “After they got the first half of the set out of the way they realized ‘okay it’s just volleyball’ and they started to play like the team they are and the team we expect to show up.”
Meadville played well early and held a 17-10 lead in the first set. Then, Conneaut started to settle in and play their game. The Eagles fought back and tied the game at 22s.
Junior outside hitter Kaylee Mattera scored the final two points for Conneaut off of massive slams and gave Conneaut a 25-22 win. The Eagles never looked back.
For Meadville, giving up a big lead and allowing Conneaut to steal the first set seemed to kill any and all momentum.
“We definitely lost momentum. We were up then they worked their way back and our passing broke down and we couldn’t take swings. If you’re not taking swings against good teams they can run right over you,” Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher said. “They’re a tough team to play in their home gym. They feed well off their crowd and the energy, especially with senior night. We came out strong, but when CASH got it together and fought back I don’t think we fought back.”
In the second set Conneaut could do no wrong. They cruised to a 25-9 win before winning the third set 25-16. Senior Jaelyn Blood scored the final point on a big kill and the gym erupted.
“You’ve gotta hand it to the crowd and bench, they were involved from the very first point. The student section is always fantastic and there was a ton of people here from the community, so it was great,” Krankota said. “It was a fantastic atmosphere and the girls delivered on a big night.”
Mattera led the team in kills with 11 and added seven digs. Blood had eight kills and four blocks while Sylvia Prebor added six kills and three blocks. Senior Amber Clark dished 29 assists and fellow senior Rylee Jones led in digs with 10.
“There was a pretty good feeling in the huddle after the match. We played clean volleyball and minimized our errors. We felt that whenever Meadville made errors we capitalized on them,” Krankota said. “We only had four errors from the service line and 12 or 13 hitting. On a night like this with a lot of back and forth and long volleys, for us to put minimal errors on the board is really important.”
Meadville has lost back-to-back matches. Schleicher hopes the team uses the losses as motivation heading into playoffs in a couple weeks.
“I hope it lights a fire under them. We need to get in the gym tomorrow and get ready to play in a loaded Maplewood tournament on Saturday,” Schleicher said. “We’ve got 120 minutes to work really hard and make some changes. As long as we take this as a learning opportunity then it will positive. If not, then we are what we are. Hopefully its the former not the latter.”
Conneaut has one match left on the schedule at Warren on Tuesday, though they have already clinched the region outright.
“The best part about this group is they are not satisfied,” Krankota said. “They’re gonna keep fighting because they wanna get better.”
In addition to winning four straight region titles, the Eagles have won two straight District 10 championships.
“We don’t believe this group has peaked yet and I don’t think they believe so either. It’s one goal at a time. We need to accomplish the first goal before we jump ahead to any more,” Krankota said. “We don’t want to put the cart in front of the horse.”