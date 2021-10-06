The Conneaut versus Villa Angela St. Joseph (Ohio) originally scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
The cancellation is due to a low number of healthy players.
“As hard as it is for us to lose experience playing on Friday nights, this was a decision we felt was necessary for our program given the critical amount of injuries we have sustained recently,” Conneaut head coach Jacob Stoyer said. “It would be reckless of us to put our kids in a position to sacrifice their health.”
After last Friday’s 72-0 loss to Meadville, Stoyer said the team was not healthy and some players were put in positions they should not have been.
Villa Angela St. Joseph, from Cleveland, is 4-1 on the year and is ranked 13th in Division IV in Ohio.
Conneaut is 0-6 on the season and 0-5 in Region 5 play.
The team’s next scheduled game is Oct. 15 against Harbor Creek at home.