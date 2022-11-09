LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Lady Eagles have not fared well in the state playoffs as of late.
That changed Tuesday night in front of a loud crowd at Conneaut Area Senior High School. The Eagles beat South Fayette 3-1 (25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25) in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
Conneaut has won four-consecutive District 10 titles, but before Tuesday, was 0-3 in state playoff games since 2019.
“I dont think you can put into words how big this is. We haven’t had the best of luck the last three years,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “We’ve been close, but we got gifted another opportunity to host a playoff match. The community showed up, the student section showed up, it was loud and the girls put on a performance tonight.”
While the Lady Eagles are routinely the favorite, they were the underdogs against the WPIAL runner-up South Fayette Lions. Krankota and the team knew they were the underdogs and played it to their advantage.
“I think it (being the underdog) helped us a lot,” Conneaut senior Mackenzie Wensel said. “Knowing that they thought they had the game gave us a lot of momentum.”
The teams traded blows before the Lions took a 16-12 lead and had momentum on their side. After a Conneaut timeout, the Lady Eagles finished the set on a 13-3 run to shock South Fayette.
In the second set, the Lions showed why they were ranked No. 4 in the state in the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.
The Lions played above the net and used their height as an advantage. Led by 6-foot 3-inch middle hitter Ava Leroux, the Lions made life difficult for Conneaut. South Fayette controlled the second set from start to finish in a 25-14 win.
Conneaut got back after it in the third set. South Fayette was taller than Conneaut girl-for-girl, but the Lady Eagles were patient and took swings around the Lions’ lengthy front line.
“We watched film and knew they were tall so we would have to swing smart and play smart,” Conneaut outside hitter Kaylee Mattera said. “Once we figured that out and did some different things we picked up on it.”
Mattera found success above the net. Late in the third set Conneaut led 24-21, but a block and kill from Leroux made it 24-23. Mattera buried a ball into the center of the Lions’ defense to put her team up 2-1 in the match.
“We did know we were underdogs, but we kept our composure and stayed focused. We went point-by-point and that’s what got us to where we are,” Mattera said. “We couldn’t be more excited and more proud. It was a total team effort. Everybody pitched in and that’s what you want in a playoff game.”
With a lead, Conneaut opened the fourth set with momentum and the crowd on their side.
“We love our fans. They’re awesome to us and they follow us, which is nice,” Wensel said. “They’re huge for us when they’re all here and the gym is loud. We have a lot of supporters.”
Using the noise to their advantage the Lady Eagles led 20-17 in the set, but the Lions didn’t go away lightly. South Fayette dug in to keep its season alive. All-state outside hitter Bella Bowers earned back-to-back kills to tie the set.
A service error gave Conneaut match-point, but Juliette Leroux hammered a ball into the floor for another tie. Conneaut sophomore Lainie Harrington earned a kill, followed by a Mattera slam to give Conneaut the win.
“The girls had no quit in them. When they had opportunities to dig up balls, they did, and not only did they dig them up but they gave Payten (Karastury) a great second ball,” Krankota said. “She did a great job of moving the offense around. We wanted to come in and make South Fayette work and we did that tonight.”
Karastury ran the offense with 33 assists and added 10 digs. Mattera tallied 19 kills, 14 digs and two blocks. Harrington earned 13 kills.
Defensively, Paris Karastury had 24 digs and Ashley Crabb added nine. Ginger Woods had four blocks and Sylvia Prebor had three. Wensel tallied six assists, four digs, three blocks and three kills.
For the seniors, it was the last time they played in front of their home crowd.
“There are so many emotions — excited, sad that we’re leaving — but we still have along ways to go,” Mattera said. “Our student section and our fan base is incredible and we couldn’t do it without them.”
Conneaut advances to the state quarterfinal round. The Lady Eagles will face another WPIAL power in Thomas Jefferson on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
Krankota hopes Tuesday’s win can ease the nerves of the girls before the next round.
“The expectations are different now that we’re out of districts. I hope it took the pressure off of them a little bit,” Krankota said. “I knew they were amped in warm-ups, but it was a different kind of amped. Last Saturday was more nerves but tonight we had to bring their adrenaline down a little bit because we were concerned they were gonna expend all of their energy in the first set.”
