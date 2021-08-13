STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s offensive line during the past seasons has been one of depth and versatility as several Nittany Lions rotated positions up front in 2019 and 2020.
Preseason camp for Penn State opened last week, and the Nittany Lions and coach James Franklin again expect a healthy dose of competition for spots on the offensive front.
“When you talk about interior offensive lineman, we think we’ve got a really good group of guys that are competing for those three inside spots at guard, center and guard,” Franklin said last weekend.
Franklin mentioned senior Mike Miranda, redshirt junior Juice Scruggs, redshirt senior Anthony Whigan and redshirt sophomore Sal Wormley when discussing the competition at offensive guard and center.
Redshirt junior Rasheed Walker and redshirt junior Caedan Wallace manned left and right tackle, respectively for the Nittany Lions in 2020. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Walker this week was listed as the 35th player projected to go in the 2022 NFL draft by USA TODAY’s Draft Wire.
Penn State this offseason lost Michal Menet and Will Fries to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts respectively. Menet manned center for the Nittany Lions, while Fries rotated between right and left tackle. Former Nittany Lions’ offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe transferred from the program in the offseason.
The Nittany Lions offensive front in 2020 allowed a Big Ten-high 28 sacks. The unit, however, helped clear the way for Penn State running backs to rush for a Big Ten fifth-best 174.3 yards per game.
Scruggs returned to the Nittany Lions’ rotation last season and played in seven games. The return to the gridiron was the first since a 2019 car accident that left Scruggs with a fractured L3 vertebra. Scruggs can play guard or center if need be, though he practiced primarily at right guard this spring.
“It’s an honor, for real,” Scruggs said about competing for a starting spot this season. “I love competition, and football isn’t anything without completion. I just go out every day, do my best and just know that I’m going to give everything that I’ve got.”
Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein praised Sruggs’ determination in his return to competition.
“Juice is a role model to show someone that the game can be taken away, but then you can fight and get it back,” Trautwein said. “How he works every day because of the opportunity he has – the opportunity that almost was taken away from him – it’s kind of like the lightbulb went on. He was already a hard worker, but now he knows.”
Adding to the Nittany Lions’ depth and competition this season is the offseason arrival of Harvard graduate transfer Eric Wilson.
Franklin also named Wilson along with fellow offensive linemen Nick Dawkins (redshirt freshman), redshirt senior Des Holmes and redshirt sophomore Blake Zalar as players this season who “could factor in there” when discussing Penn State’s interior offensive linemen.
“That’s a group that we think there’s going to be tremendous competition from,” Franklin said. “There’s going to be a lot of moving parts there until we figure out how to get the best five on the field.”