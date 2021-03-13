The Pittsburgh Pirates are two weeks into Grapefruit League play and answers to two of the biggest questions surrounding the team entering spring training are coming into focus.
The most interesting camp competition has been at shortstop. Erik Gonzalez, Kevin Newman and Cole Tucker are the contenders.
Newman has been outstanding in limited at-bats, going 6-for-8 for a .750 batting average. He has looked sharp in the field.
One of the more disturbing developments in the pandemic-shorted 2020 season that saw the Pirates go 19-41 was Newman’s steep decline. He hit just .224 with one home run in 44 games, coming a year after he had a .308 average as a rookie to finish eighth in the NL batting race.
Gonzalez, who took the starting job from Newman last season, is also playing well. He is 7-for-15 (.462) with one home run and certainly does not look ready to easily cede his lineup spot.
After looking terrible as the starter at the beginning of the 2019 season and being replaced by Newman, Gonzalez had a nice bounce-back year in 2020, though a late-season swoon dropped his final average to .227.
Tucker, a former first-round draft pick, is 1-for-5 with a double while being limited to two games because of a hand injury.
The Pirates do not seem to know exactly what to do with Tucker, though, after converting him into an outfielder last season. Multiple scouts believe he lacks the arm strength to be an everyday shortstop in the major leagues.
There is also a three-way battle for the starting center fielder’s job between Anthony Alford, Dustin Fowler and Brian Goodwin.
Alford has taken the lead after recovering from a broken collarbone sustained last season. He is 5-for-12 with a double and two home runs while making some spectacular catches.
Alford developed a reputation as a “tool shed” during his time in the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization because of his outstanding raw athletic ability. It seems the 26-year-old, who was claimed off waivers last year, is beginning to turn that talent into production.
Fowler, acquired in a early-spring training trade with the Oakland Athletics, is 2-for-10 with a double. Once a top prospect with the New York Yankees and Athletics, Fowler is trying to add some luster to his fading star.
Goodwin has gone just 2-for-12 with a home run after being signed to a minor league contract as a free agent in the offseason. He has had his moments in the big leagues, though, including hitting 17 home runs for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.
While nothing has been decided yet, it seems likely Newman and Alford will be in the lineup April 1 when the Pirates open the season against the Cubs at Chicago.
• • •
The Pirates added an interesting pitcher to their camp roster Friday when they signed right-hander Trevor Cahill to a one-year, $1.5-million contract.
Cahill won 18 games for the Athletics in 2010. Though he is now 11 years removed from that feat and has not had a double-digit win season since 2012, Cahill does add veteran depth to an inexperienced pitching staff.
Cahill also had a solid 2020 season while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen with the San Francisco Giants. He was 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA in six starts and five relief appearances.
His 85 career victories seem more like 300 when you consider the four pitchers who have nailed down spots in the rotation — left-handers Tyler Anderson and Steven Brault and righties Mitch Keller and Chad Kuhl — have combined for 56 wins.
• • •
The most heartening develop of spring training has been right fielder Gregory Polanco going 5-for-11 for a double and two home runs.
Perhaps the Pirates will be able to dump part of his $11.6-million salary off on another team before the July 31 trade deadline after all.
There was zero interest when the Pirates shopped him around the league over the winter. That was not surprising as Polanco has hit a paltry .197 in 92 games over the past two seasons.
As one veteran scout told me, “He’s 29 years old, been in the big leagues for seven years and still hasn’t figured things out. Who would want him?”
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.