Camps/Youth sports
Elevate your game basketball preseason
The Elevate Your Game Basketball Preseason Camp is Sundays beginning on Sept. 12. The camp is for boys in girls in grades 4-12 at Edinboro University’s Mike S. Zafiroski Sports Dome. Grades 4-7 are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Grades 8-12 are from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Camp costs $100. For more information, contact one of the following instructors: Bill Hager (814) 432-8674, Terry Thompson (814) 572-4746, Bob Amendola (814) 450-1178 or Kraig Hetz (814) 431-9576.
Tournaments
Mulligan-McCrory outing canceled
The 52nd annual Mulligan-McCrory Invitational set to be held on Sept. 4, at Mt. Hope golf course has been cancelled due to lack of response. For more information, contact Crag at cac992@yahoo.com or (814) 573-1555 or Elliot at elliotbutler3026@gmail.com or (814) 853-6192.
Meadville Field Archers Big Bear Shoot
The Meadville Field Archers are hosting their annual 3-D Big Bear Shoot on Saturday and Sunday. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for juniors. Cubs under 13 shoot for free. All archery equipment and skill levels are welcome at the club at 15497 Inlet Road off of Harmonsburg Road. No broad heads allowed. For more information, call George at (814) 763-3827.
Black Ash Sportsman
The August match at the 2021 Black Ash Sportsman Handgun Adventure trail is Sunday at 9 a.m. This is a woods walk silhouette shoot with classes for 22 rimfire rifle, 22 rimfire handguns and centerfire handguns. These three classes will be split between scope shooters and open sight shooter. There will also be separate classes for shooters 16 and under and all youth shooters shoot for free. All scorecards must be returned to the registration desk by 4 p.m. The club is located on Clark Road off of PA Route 27 about 12 miles from Meadville and 15 miles from Titusville.
CARE Golf Outing
The Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort will run their annual golf outing at Mt. Hope Golf Course on Sunday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. Using the four-person scramble format, there will be line and skill prizes with skins and mulligans available for purchase at the course. Entry fee is $75 or $300 per team of four. Meal and refreshments included. All proceeds will be benefit a new home show building at the Cochranton Fairgrounds. The entry deadline is August 14. Mail entries and checks to CARE c/o Mike Dickson, PO Box 176, Cochranton, PA 16314. Inquiries can be made atdicksonfuneralhome@windstream.net or call Mike at (814) 425-2895.
One Man Scramble
Whispering Pines is hosting a one man scramble on Oct. 2 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Each golfer plays two balls and plays their best shot. The cost is $80 per golfer and includes golf, a cart, donuts, coffee, food after the round and cash payouts. Golfers will be split into classes based on handicap. Enter by calling Jim DuPont (814) 795-6697, Todd Woods (814) 720-8868 or Whispering Pines (814) 333-2827.
Miscellaneous
Saegertown Sports Reunion
Saegertown High School athletes and sports fans from the 1960s will gather at the Giles Barn, 19318 State Hwy 198, Saegertown, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Athletes and fans can rekindle old friendships and talk about past experiences. Contact Jim Swinkola, class of 1966, at (828) 898-3289 or jimswinkola@icloud.com with any questions.
Blue Devils Car Wash
A car wash to benefit the Cambridge Springs Junior and Senior High Cross Country teams will be held in the parking lot of Hendrickson’s Hardware, 110 Railroad Street, Cambridge Springs, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fall Bowling League
Plaza Lanes, 18799 Smock Hwy, Meadville, is hosting a ladies bowling league on Tuesday nights at 6 pm. For information on joining, call Traci at (814) 333-1346.