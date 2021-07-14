Baseball
Bob Cene 14U Tournament
The Bob Cene Baseball Complex in Struthers, Ohio is hosting a 14U baseball tournament for teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania, July 29 through August 1. More information, call (330) 506-0670 or (330) 719-0581.
Basketball
Lady Bulldogs Open Gyms
The Meadville Lady Bulldogs basketball program is hosting open gym on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Meadville High School gym. The sessions are for all incoming girls in grades 7-12. Open gyms will be led by MASH girls coaches Jason Longo and Cassidy Kravec. For more information, call Longo at 814-720-9722.
Jr. Lady Bulldogs Basketball Camp
The Meadville Lady Bulldogs basketball program is hosting a free girls basketball clinic for all girls in the Crawford Central School District in grades 4-6. The clinic is every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Meadville High School gym starting today and ending Aug. 14. The clinic will be led by MASH girls coaches Jason Longo and Cassidy Kravec. For more information, call Longo at 814-720-9722.
Elevate Your Game Basketball Camp
The Elevate Your Game Basketball Camp is July 31 and Aug. 1. The Big Man/Guard camp (grades 7-12) is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Edinboro University’s McComb Fieldhouse and costs $125. For more information, contact one of the following instructors: Bill Hager (814-432-8674), Terry Thompson (814-572-4746), Bob Amendola (814-450-1178) or Kraig Hetz (814-431-9576).
Elevate Your Game Basketball Preseason Camp
The Elevate Your Game Basketball Preseason Camp is Sunday’s beginning on Sept. 12. The camp is for boys in girls in grades 4-12 at Edinboro University’s Mike S. Zafiroski Sports Dome. Grades 4-7 are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Grades 8-12 are from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Camp costs $100. For more information, contact one of the following instructors: Bill Hager (814-432-8674), Terry Thompson (814-572-4746), Bob Amendola (814-450-1178) or Kraig Hetz (814-431-9576).
Edinboro Shootout
The 2021 Edinboro Shootout is July 17 and 18 at Edinboro University. The shootout is for boys and girls teams — junior varsity and varsity. All teams are guaranteed three games per day. Teams can attend one or both days. Cost for one day is $225 and $350 for two days. For more information contact, Bill Hager at (814) 673-3463 or elevateyourgame@yahoo.com, Terry Thompson at (814) 572-4746, Bob Amendola at (814) 450-1178 or ramendola1@ gmail.com, or Kraig Hetz (814)431-9576 or hetz21@verizon.net.
Football
Meadville Area Little Gridders
The deadline to register for little gridders is July 31. Visit www.meadvillelittlegridders.com to register for either tackle football or flag football.
Golf
Golf Aces Fore Eagles Classic
The CASH girls’ volleyball Aces Fore Eagles Classic will be Friday, August 6 at Oakland Beach Golf Course. The two-person scramble is $60 per golfer and includes 18 holes and a cart, food, drink, goodie bags, line prizes and more. Please call 814-683-5900 ext. 5454 or talk to a member of the volleyball team for more info.
Paul R. Stainbrook Memorial Tournament
The 20th annual Paul R. Stainbrook Memorial Golf Tournament 2.0 is July 24 at 11 a.m. at Hunter’s Station Golf Club in Tionesta. Proceeds from the four-person scramble benefit the Paul R. Stainbrook Scholarship Fund, which is granted to graduating student athletics from Cochranton each June. Cost of the scramble is $75 per person and includes golf, cart, food, beverages and awards. To reserve a spot, contact Bruce DeVore at moosebad52@gmail. com or (330) 807-0342; or Scott De-Vore at sdd@zoominternet.net or 7200885. Make checks payable to Paul R. Stainbrook Scholarship Fund.
Penn-Ohio Athletic Club Scramble
The Penn-Ohio Athletic Club is holding its 16th annual scholarship fund scramble gold outing on August 14 at Oak Tree Country Club in West Middlesex. The 18-hole four-person scramble costs $75 per golfer and shotgun start time is 1:30 p.m. There will be food at the turn and a sit down dinner following the event. Monetary and other prizes will be available. Register online at www.pennohioathleticclub.com. Hole sponsorships are available upon request by calling 724-813-7210.
Soccer
Meadville Area Soccer Club Fall Travel
The deadline to register for club soccer is July 20. Visit the Crawford United Soccer Club-MASC Facebook page to sign up. Email meadvillesoccer@yahoo.com with questions.