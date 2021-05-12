Deciding which exercises to include in your workouts can be quite the consuming thought process. With so many exercises to choose from, how do you select the right ones? My process is really quite simple.
I’ll normally choose three exercises for each muscle group, making sure I’m attacking the muscle from all of the best angles while being mindful to include both compound and isolation movements; as both of these types of exercises have their unique benefits.
Before we dive too deeply into our exercise selection, I feel I need to stress that each workout should start with an overall body warm-up. Start with 5 minutes on the stationary bike, followed by some dynamic stretching for all of the muscle groups you are going to focus on that day. Don’t forget to include some rotator cuff exercises if it’s an upper body day.
As I look at maximizing my workout for each muscle group, the first thing I determine is the best muscle building movement. I ask myself which exercise will allow me to use the most amount of weight through the greatest range of motion.
This is most likely going to be what is known as compound movements because they require the use of more than one joint and typically will be the first movement I do for a muscle group, because these exercises are going to give me the most bang for my buck. Exercises such as Rows, Presses and Squats fit this description.
Under most circumstances, I like to choose free weights (barbells and dumbbells) over machines for this first compound exercise. Free weights force you to use more muscles over a machine counterpart. This is because you must utilize smaller muscles around the bigger muscles in order to stabilize and control the weight. This also requires more concentration and attention to detail.
Attacking this type of movement while you are fresh both mentally and physically makes sense for both safety and results. However, this doesn’t mean you should stay away from using machines in your workouts, as they do offer their own set of benefits. One being that you can focus solely on the intended muscle instead of balancing the weights. They are also much safer if you are working out alone.
My second exercise of the workout is done with either free weights or a machine. It’s often another compound exercise, hitting the muscle from another angle. For example, If I started off chest day with a free weight incline press, my second choice will be flat or decline press, done with either a machine or free weights. This exercise is by no means less important than the first one. In fact, I’ll usually do these two types of exercises in the order above for eight weeks and then switch them for the next eight weeks.
Finally I will finish my training up by adding an isolation exercise. An isolation exercise is also known as a single joint movement because you are only using one joint in order to move the weight. Exercises such as flys, concentration curls, and leg extensions (and many others) fit this description.
Isolation exercises do not allow you to use nearly as much weight as its compound counterpart, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great benefits. I like to say the benefit from the isolation exercise comes from the squeeze. In many of your compound movements, the greatest resistance comes in the middle part of the movement when you are actually moving the weight. On the contrary, with isolation exercises, the most difficult part is often at the top of the movements when you are holding in the position known as the peak or static contraction. This top part is where you can really squeeze! During your isolation movements, be sure to move the weight very slowly. Take 4 seconds to lower the weight and then be sure to lift in a controlled way, taking care to not throw the weight back up until you reach the top. Once you are there, you should be thinking about flexing the muscle for a solid two count as if you are waiting for your picture to be taken.
As you can see, compound or isolation movements done with either free weights or machines can all have a place in your routine, just be sure not to make things too complicated of fancy. The basics have worked for years and will always be your best choice in building a great workout for a great physique.
Remember: Be consistent. Be positive. And always consult with a physician before starting any exercise or diet program.
Bill Lawrence is a certified body transformation coach. Lawrence can be reached by email at BLN- supplements @gmail.com.