Few things are more difficult for a professional athlete than playing for his hometown.
The demands are endless, whether they be from family, friends, old schoolmates or just people who think they know you just because you are from the same hometown.
Everyone always wants something. Free tickets. Making appearances at fundraisers or charity functions. Secure autographs or memorabilia from teammates.
Neil Walker played for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates for seven seasons from 2009-15. He faced all the aforementioned stuff above day after day after while playing at a high level and helping transform a franchise from laughingstock into postseason participant.
The part I saw most frequently were his responsibilities with the media. Seemingly a day never went by when the Pirates were playing at home that Walker did not have to deal with at least one media request, be it print or broadcast.
And before and after almost every game at PNC Park, the television crews were waiting at his locker to get his reaction. It did not matter if he had three hits or struck out three times. The TV people wanted a clip from the local kid for their newscasts
That is not to knock Pittsburgh television stations. They knew Walker was immensely popular and viewers wanted to know his thoughts on the team.
Yet Walker handled it all with aplomb. He did every interview a smile on his face and gave thoughtful answers to every question.
Walker was the same way with the fans, too. There were never any reports of him being rude to an autograph seeker or someone wanting a selfie. For sure, it would have been all over social media and radio talk shows if Walker had mistreated someone.
Then there was the added pressure of being the Pirates’ first-round pick in the 2004 amateur draft. The expectations were high from the moment he took off his Pine-Richland High School uniform for the final time.
Walker announced his retirement earlier this week. It was not a surprise as no teams had offered to sign the 35-year-old since he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies last September.
Walker can take a lot of pride in his career. The switch-hitter batted .267 with 149 home runs in 1,306 games over 12 seasons.
He also played an instrumental role in the Pirates ending their streak of 20 consecutive losing seasons — the longest stretch of futility in major North American professional sports history — in 2013 and helping them beat the Cincinnati Reds in the National League wild card game at an emotional PNC Park.
That even led to this memorable line from Walker about the crowd’s over-the-top enthusiasm: “That’s what you get when you have 20 years of frustration and all day to drink.”
This is my 33rd season covering the Pirates and Major League Baseball. I have been fortunate to have dealt with many wonderful people along the way.
With his class, grace and dignity, Walker is right at the top of the list.
• • •
The Pirates’ surprisingly good start to the season — even the most hardcore fan would have taken 9-10 through the first 19 games — has had one negative, that being rookie third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ wrist injury.
Watching Hayes’ development figured to be perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Pirates’ 2021 season.
It still might be, but wrist injuries take a while to heal. Yet I have a bd feeling we will not see Young Hayes — as his father, former major league third baseman Charlie Hayes calls him — at 100 percent until next season.
Fortunately for the Pirates, they have depth at the hot corner with Phillip Evans and Todd Frazier. Yet it is disappointing to think Hayes might lose out on gaining a lot of major league experience this season.
• • •
When the Pirates played a doubleheader against the Tigers on Wednesday in Detroit, they called up 21-year-old infielder Rodolfo Castro from the alternative training site for the day.
That illustrates one major difference between second-year general manager Ben Cherington and predecessor Neal Huntington. On Huntington’s watch, a player that inexperienced never would have been promoted.
So, perhaps the move with Castro is a tip off that the Pirates will become more aggressive with promoting players once the pandemic-delayed minor league season begins next month.
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.